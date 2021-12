The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant released the list of 20 winners of its 2021 awards, with a total of $695,000 to be distributed among authors of articles, books, and short-form writing. Ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 each, the grants “support projects addressing both general and specialized art audiences, from short reviews for magazines and newspapers to in-depth scholarly studies.” “The Arts Writers Grant recognizes the rigorous and generous engagement arts writers have with artists and their work and celebrates their ability to illuminate artistic interventions into the structures that govern our contemporary cultural moment,” Joel Wachs, president of the...

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO