Australia will take confidence from their T20 World Cup win into the forthcoming Ashes series with the squad “buzzing”, Pat Cummins has said.Cummins, named as vice-captain in Australia’s 15-man squad for the first two Tests, said the victory was a “perfect way to start off the summer” and that a break away from red-ball cricket would prove a benefit rather than a hindrance.Australia took their first T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand and Cummins and the side are now preparing to face in England in the Ashes starting at the Gabba on December 8.Men's T20...

SPORTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO