If you are a coder or have the know-how of computer programming then you would know that to inculcate not equal to sign, we use “!=”. Although this does the job for you as your system is able to understand what you mean, an average human may not be able to contemplate what you are trying to say. So, to type Does not equal (≠) sign on the keyboard in Windows 11/10, we created this detailed guide.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO