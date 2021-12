AUSTIN, Texas — Taking a break from playing home games inside the Frank Erwin Center in the venue’s final season as the home of Texas basketball, the Longhorns are playing a game at Gregory Gym for the first time since 1977 when the No. 7-ranked squad in the Associated Press Top 25 faces Sam Houston on Monday (7:30 p.m., Longhorn Network). Texas (4-1) is riding a three-game winning streak since losing a road game to then-No. 1 Gonzaga on Nov. 13, 86-74, with head coach Chris Beard’s Longhorns displaying the brand of suffocating defense he was expected to bring to the Forty Acres.

