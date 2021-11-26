2. Have a holly jolly minimalist boho Christmas.

The din of cheers and the sounds of beloved Christmas tunes echoed throughout historic downtown Tupelo, Wednesday, as the Tupelo Christmas Parade, sponsored annually by Reed's, returned after a one-year hiatus. The night was filled with plenty of good cheer as bands, floats, classic cars, characters, a Grinch, a team of world-famous Clydesdales and Santa Claus himself made their way along the parade route, officially ringing in the Christmas season for Tupelo's adults and children alike.
