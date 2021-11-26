2. Have a holly jolly minimalist boho Christmas.

A new Holly Days attraction is taking shape next to the hospital. Ashley Regional Medical Center announced this fall that they are adding a Christmas Village to the Holly Days festivities that will be complete with Santa, real reindeer, and Christmas magic. The street next to the hospital is now blocked off and being transformed for the event that will include snow(whether mother nature cooperates or not), local choirs and carolers, live Christmas trees, decorations, village houses, and a horse drawn carriage to top it all off. It is free for all to attend and visitors are encouraged to bring dollar bills and/or cans of perishable foods to use to vote for favorite holiday displays. All food and money raised will go to Ashley Valley Food Pantry and ‘Keeping Love in Communities’. The Ashley Regional Christmas Charity Village will take place on the street next to the hospital as part of Holly Days from noon to 5pm on November 26th.

