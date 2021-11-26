1. Style your bathroom with Dollar Spot finds.

Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
Holidays are coming, and usually you get all sorts of tips this time of year. But this is the first time Dave Ross says he’s read an article about the home maintenance you should be doing to get ready for the holidays. It’s written by Ashley Abramson in the Washington...
When was the last time you bumped your elbows against the shower doors in the midst of your bathtime? Or the time you knocked into the edges of the vanity cabinet while doing your skincare? If you have an answer to any of these questions, we are here to tell you that this small cramped bathroom is dangerous and full of hazards.
Kaare Sola’s experience as a commercial interior designer means her work shows up in corporations in cities like Seattle and Denver, Colorado. But she’d much rather live in a small town. When she and her partner Cody Olsen moved from Skykomish to the Methow Valley earlier this year, she needed...
Whether you’re starting on a bathroom reno or looking to refresh your current space, installing a new bathroom mirror can have an outsized impact. “Most people don’t think about design when it comes to choosing a bathroom mirror, but this is arguably the most important piece of decor in a bathroom,” says Hillary Levy, interior designer at the New York-based company Lisa Kaye Designs. “The bathroom mirror can be both a functional piece of storage but also your bathroom centerpiece.” This guide outlines the many choices available and how to choose the one that suits your needs.
Make sure you get some cleaning done today- starting with your bathroom! Also, name your computer tomorrow- and tell us what you named it in the comments! The GDS Holiday Gift Guide continues next week, we can’t wait to show you!
One of the reasons choosing tiles for your bathroom can be so tricky is that there are many options, but not all of them will still look current in a few years. The most important factors to consider are the size of your bathroom, your preferred colors, and what installation pattern you want.
(BPT) - The bathroom tends to be the easiest space in the home to clean, spruce up or decorate. Buying the perfect shower curtain is way less frustrating than choosing the right couch or countertop. But while the aesthetics of the bathroom can be simpler to pull off, the importance of designing a bathroom that balances easy living and functionality is often overlooked.
Admit it, we all love to sing in the shower. Now you can do it with music playing anywhere in the bathroom with this Atomi showerhead with a magnetic Bluetooth speaker, and starting Nov. 22, it’s 50% off. atomi 4.9” White Showerhead With Removable, Magnetic Bluetooth Speaker. atomi. walmart.com. $25.00.
Slipping into a well-made bed is a reward at the end of a long day. But many of us give more thought to constructing a great sandwich than to layering the right components for a bed that is comfy and cozy, that looks stylish and inviting — and that doesn’t have the sheets all scrunched up at the bottom.
Chances are, you've spent more time than ever at home in the past year. This has likely caused you to zero in on home improvements you'd like to make. Find Out: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your...
Most sellers these days know that they need to spruce up their home and possibly rearrange the furniture to highlight its best points for buyers. While the kitchen, living areas and bedrooms often get plenty of attention, it’s important to make your bathroom look as appealing as possible, too. “When...
Although a master bathroom, at its core, is simply a place to heed nature's call, take a bath and get ready for the day, it should provide many more features. Ultimately, the factor that determines how you can use your master bathroom is how you choose to design your space.
Cheer is definitely one of the first words that come to mind when we look at Ashley Wilson‘s interiors. With her creative DIYs and palette of rainbow pastels, this home decor blogger fills every room with energy and joy. So naturally, we couldn’t wait to see what she could do for the holidays.
If you’re thinking of renovating your home, the bathroom is likely the last room you consider. Why? With small spaces, it can feel like there’s not much to add on or improve. With a few simple changes, however, like a fresh coat of paint, you can transform your bathrooms and freshen up the space.
It’s undoubtedly one of the most memorable and favored go-to scenes in any Christmas movie. The one where our hapless hero goes up a ladder and ends up falling off in their failed Christmas-light decoration attempt. And while it’s fun to see on TV, you don’t actually want to fall off a ladder. And as anyone that’s ever untangled Christmas lights can attest, putting Christmas lights on your home really is a pain in the butt. Hence the reason for the rise in popularity of Christmas light projectors, our favorite new holiday lighting hack.
Christmas light projectors are a modern way...
The holidays are almost here, which means spending time with people you may not have seen in a long time, and taking the time to fully deck the halls.
If you’re interested in replacing old decorations, or upping the ante to become the most festive-looking house on your block, the first place you should shop is The Home Depot. The store has thousands of indoor and outdoor decorations in stock, and is currently offering free, fast shipping on many of them.
The Home Depot’s selection is big enough that we’re confident it’ll be your one-stop-shop for decorations this year. Plus, you have...
To those up-to-date on the most recent, eye-catching home decor trends, a white bathroom may seem like an ultra-safe option. But, an all-white bathroom can communicate cleanliness, luster and polished simplicity in a way few other designs can. A no-nonsense look that generates a feeling of serenity, the white bathroom is a certified classic.
Comments / 0