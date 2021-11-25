ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Changes of Lawrence Welk

By Tessa Sandstrom
Williston Daily Herald
 7 days ago

November 25, 2021 — Lawrence Welk had become a national sensation, and tonight in 1946, Welk’s music was heard on his nightly program on WGN. The artist had come far indeed, but not without some changes....

