Gold jumps as new virus variant fears grip investors

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold gained on Friday as concerns about a hit to the global economic recovery, due to the spread of a new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa, drove investors to the safety of bullion. Spot gold jumped 0.9% to $1,805.26 per ounce. U.S. gold futures advanced 1.2% to $1,805.20....

NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Are Flat With the Fed's Faster Taper Plans, Omicron Variant in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Wednesday, amid investor concerns around the omicron variant and the Federal Reserve's plans to potentially taper faster than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell just 1 basis point to 1.424% by around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.762%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields rose earlier in the day on Wednesday.
kfgo.com

Haven currencies ebb with Omicron fears

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Riskier currencies bounced from recent lows and safe-havens such as the yen eased against the dollar on Wednesday as traders in Asia lightened some of their worries about the Omicron variant. The Chinese yuan, a beacon of resilience in a turbulent few days, touched a six-month high...
Reuters

Oil falls, stocks falter on Omicron variant concerns

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A gauge of global equity markets retreated from early gains on Wednesday as concerns about the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant and sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes next year by the Federal Reserve turned investor sentiment bearish. The major economic sectors on Wall...
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
Shore News Network

Stocks, oil bounce back after Omicron-driven selloff

NEW YORK (Reuters) – World stock markets and oil prices bounced back while safe havens fell Wednesday as investors began December by betting that the recently identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus would not derail the global economy. The broad gains in stock markets and other risk assets came a...
CNBC

Stock futures inch higher after sell-off prompted by first U.S. omicron case

U.S. stock index futures inched higher during overnight trading on Wednesday, after the CDC confirmed the first known case of the omicron variant in the U.S., sending stocks tumbling. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 72 points. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures...
Reuters

Markets fall on Omicron fears as officials offer vaccine reassurance

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Financial markets fell sharply on Tuesday after the head of drugmaker Moderna said existing COVID-19 vaccines would be less effective against the new Omicron variant, but they recovered strongly after more reassuring comments from European officials. European Medicines Agency (EMA) executive director Emer Cooke told...
mining.com

Gold price rebounds, shrugs off hawkish comments from Powell

The gold price bounced back from a three-week low as traders continue to weigh the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant against the latest comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the need to curb inflation. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,784.87/oz by 12:10 p.m. ET, erasing most of...
CNBC

Global markets rattled by omicron vaccine worries

LONDON — Global markets have been rattled once again by concerns that the new omicron Covid-19 variant could potentially evade vaccines. Although health authorities have said it will take several weeks to gain a full picture of how omicron's 30+ mutations affect its response to existing vaccines, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times on Monday that he expects them to be less effective against the new strain.
