Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New Orleans Saints (5-5) will attempt to halt their three-game losing run in a Week 12 clash against the Buffalo Bills (6-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of New Orleans' games (5/10) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 44.5.

The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 39.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.3, 4.8 points above Thursday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points above the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bills have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those games.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Bills rack up 29.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Saints surrender per matchup (21.8).

Buffalo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Bills average 49.7 more yards per game (391.7) than the Saints allow per matchup (342.0).

In games that Buffalo churns out over 342.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Saints have forced 14.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

New Orleans has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Saints average 7.5 more points per game (25.1) than the Bills surrender (17.6).

New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team records more than 17.6 points.

The Saints rack up 37.6 more yards per game (321.3) than the Bills allow per matchup (283.7).

New Orleans is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals over 283.7 yards.

The Saints have turned the ball over 11 times, 13 fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (24).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 6.5-point underdogs or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

This season, New Orleans has hit the over in three of four home games.

The average point total in Saints home games this season is 45.8 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

On the road, Buffalo is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

The Bills have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 6.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in five road games, Buffalo has hit the over three times.

Bills away games this season average 50.9 total points, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

