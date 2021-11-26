ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JS1WS_0d741uvx00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 12 matchup on November 25, 2021.

Nov 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott coaches against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (5-5) will attempt to halt their three-game losing run in a Week 12 clash against the Buffalo Bills (6-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Bills vs. Saints

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of New Orleans' games (5/10) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 44.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 39.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bills games this season is 49.3, 4.8 points above Thursday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The 44.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points above the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.

Bills stats and trends

  • In Buffalo's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Bills have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those games.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • The Bills rack up 29.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Saints surrender per matchup (21.8).
  • Buffalo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.
  • The Bills average 49.7 more yards per game (391.7) than the Saints allow per matchup (342.0).
  • In games that Buffalo churns out over 342.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Saints have forced 14.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Saints.

Saints stats and trends

  • New Orleans has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • New Orleans has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Saints average 7.5 more points per game (25.1) than the Bills surrender (17.6).
  • New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team records more than 17.6 points.
  • The Saints rack up 37.6 more yards per game (321.3) than the Bills allow per matchup (283.7).
  • New Orleans is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals over 283.7 yards.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 11 times, 13 fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (24).

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 6.5-point underdogs or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
  • This season, New Orleans has hit the over in three of four home games.
  • The average point total in Saints home games this season is 45.8 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, Buffalo is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • The Bills have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in five road games, Buffalo has hit the over three times.
  • Bills away games this season average 50.9 total points, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Fantastic News For Bills Fans This Week Against the Patriots

In case you've missed the buzz around Western New York, the Buffalo Bills have a huge game next Monday against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. It's the Bills second Monday Night Football game of the season (Tennessee Titans), but unlike the Titans game, this one will be played at home. It's the Bills fourth season in a row with a primetime matchup against New England.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Saints#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Ats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Trevor Siemian, Kwon Alexander + more | 2021 NFL Week 12

"Let's start with the obvious. Obviously, we were not very good tonight. It was a long game, especially offensively. I thought the two things that stood out were that we had trouble with any type of balance, protection. I thought our return game struggled, especially in the kickoff return. I thought we hung in there defensively for the first half. We had some takeaways, but it wasn't very good. Disappointing."
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints vs. Bills score: Josh Allen throws four touchdowns as Buffalo dominates New Orleans on Thanksgiving

The Bills may have stumbled badly in a Week 11 blowout loss to the Colts, but they returned to form in short order for the finale of the NFL's Thanksgiving Day slate. With the Saints playing host on Thursday night and desperate to stay alive in the NFC wild-card race after three straight losses, Buffalo instead stole the show behind big performances from its marquee stars. Josh Allen finished with four touchdowns, Stefon Diggs showed off his All-Pro route-running, and the Bills' defense had no trouble bottling up New Orleans' injury-riddled lineup from start to finish en route to a smooth-sailing 31-6 victory to improve to 7-4.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy