IF SYRACUSE BEATS VCU (WINNER'S BRACKET) Game 2: Syracuse would play the winner of Baylor vs Arizona State. That game tips at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 25th. Game 3 Scenario 1: If Syracuse beats either Baylor or Arizona State, the Orange would play either Michigan State, Loyola, Auburn or UConn in the championship game. The two winners of Michigan State vs Loyola and Auburn vs UConn would face off, and the winner of that game would play Syracuse. The title game tips at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26th.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO