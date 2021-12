Art Basel Miami brings together art, design and tech lovers to celebrate the intersection of culture. The festival, which is part of Miami Art Week, highlights the best and most notable artists who are pushing the conversation forward. This event brings people from all over the world to Miami, making the destination a hot spot to meet, mingle and connect with like-minded folks. This also means Art Basel and Miami Art Week are a good time to get the apps out and start swiping, safely. That said, Time Out is here to help with a roundup of the best spots to meet your first date IRL, from low-key places to upscale establishments where your fancy Basel getup won’t look completely out of place.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO