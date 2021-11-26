ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots Sign DT Niles Scott to Practice Squad

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdmNb_0d73y9yg00

The New England Patriots filled one of their three remaining openings on their practice squad on Thanksgiving Day. As confirmed by the NFL Transaction Wire, the Pats have signed free agent defensive tackle Niles Scott.

New England suddenly found itself in need of practice squad depth along its defensive front. Just one day earlier, outside linebacker/defensive end Tashawn Bower agreed to join the Minnesota Vikings’ 53-man roster.

Scott entered the league by signing as an undrafted rookie free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. He played four seasons for Division III Frostburg State, where he recorded 150 tackles, 43 of them for loss, and 25 sacks. During his rookie season, the 6-foot-1, 320-pounder spent time with the Niners, as well as the Denver Broncos. However, he would gain his first game action in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals. Scott appeared in six games for the Bengals, playing 46 defensive snaps in a reserve role, compiling four tackles.

Scott missed the 2019 season on injured reserve, and signed with the Buffalo Bills in early August 2020. His time in Buffalo would be short lived, as he was waived with an injury settlement by the end of the month. Scott has spent much of the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Most recently, the 26-year-old had a brief three-week stint on the Tennessee Titans practice squad in November. The Patriots will host the Titans, on Sunday at 1:00pm ET.

With Scott now in the fold, the Patriots have two remaining spots open on their practice squad.

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

How are the freaking Patriots in 1st place?

All we got was one season of bad Patriots football. That just isn’t right. Unfortunately my Sunday included watching the Patriots beat Tennessee but I had to do a little scouting in advance of the big Monday night showdown with the Bills.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots-Panthers Game Day Notebook: Roster Notes, Game Prediction and More

The New England Patriots have traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina for their Week Nine matchup with cornerback (and former Patriot) Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium at 1:00pm ET. The Pats are attempting to pull above .500 this week, following a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Eight.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Titans#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Nfl Transaction Wire#Pats#The Minnesota Vikings#Division Iii#The Denver Broncos#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Buffalo Bills#The Las Vegas Raiders
PatriotMaven

Supernatural Sunday: Patriots Get Paranormal by Pasting Panthers 24-6

While the New England Patriots played their Week Eight contest against the Los Angeles Chargers on Halloween, it was Week Nine in which they would make their opponent, the Carolina Panthers, see ‘ghosts.’. On a day in which most eyes were fixed upon former Patriot and current Panthers’ cornerback Stephon...
NFL
PatriotMaven

Game Day Spotlight: Gilmore in Carolina Sparks Sense of “What Might Have Been” for Patriots

The old adage can be applied to nearly any of life’s circumstances. However, it is particularly applicable to the realm of sports media. Truth be told, much of the medium is dominated by evaluations of days and plays gone by. This is especially true of personnel decisions, which tend to offer a bit more staying power when it comes to ‘clickability.’ Mismanaged draft selections, disappointing free agent signings and…(wait for it)…lopsided trades are particularly prime kindling for the hot stove of hot takes.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PatriotMaven

Patriots vs. Browns: Three to Watch on Defense Against Cleveland

The New England Patriots will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Cleveland is primarily known for its stifling defense, they also possess a more-than-capable offense, with the ability of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Browns’ weaknesses.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriot Maven Notebook: Patriots Work Out Three Free Agents and More

The New England Patriots improved to 5-4 on the 2021 NFL season with a 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank Of America Stadium. Amidst the rumors surrounding the future home of wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr, the Pats continue to make news as they start to make preparations for their Week Ten matchup with the Cleveland Browns. From free agent workouts to an impressive for the Pats rookie quarterback, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots Injuries in Week Nine Could be a Cause for Concern

When it comes to team sports, it has often been said that health is the great equalizer. On Sunday, the joy over the New England Patriots' 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers may have been leveled by the concern over the injuries to some key members of their offense. Patriots’...
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots’ Lessons-Learned from Week Ten Victory Over the Browns

The New England Patriots improved to 6-4 on the 2021 season with an impressive Week Ten victory over the Cleveland Browns. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones went 19 of 23 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow rookie, Rhamondre Stevenson, rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots were sold against the run, as well as the pass. Safety Kyle Dugger also intercepted Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, as New England put forth a dominant performance on both sides of the ball, beating the Browns 45-7 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Will Trent Brown’s Return to the Patriots Cause a Shake-Up Along the Offensive Line?

Offensive lineman Trent Brown is back in familiar territory, and it is exactly where the New England Patriots both want and need him to be. On Wednesday, Brown returned to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on October 9th. The 28-year-old was spotted during the media-access window, thus opening his 21-day window for activation to the team’s active roster.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots 2021 Week Nine Snap Counts: Interpretations and Implications

As the New England Patriots savor their 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, (improving their record to 5-4 on the 2021 season) they continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. New England collectively rushed for 151 yards while cornerback J.C. Jackson intercepted Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold twice, including an 88-yard pick-six as the Patriots defeated the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, to move above .500 for the first time this season.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Worth the Watch: Yay or Nay? Week Ten, Patriots vs. Browns

The New England Patriots are heading into Week Eleven of the 2021 NFL season with a 6-4 record, following a 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones went 19 of 23 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow rookie, Rhamondre Stevenson, rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. On defense, the Patriots were solid at all three levels; against the run, as well as the pass. Safety Kyle Dugger also intercepted Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, as New England put forth a dominant performance.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots Host Cornerback Jameson Houston for Work Out

The New England Patriots continue to keep their roster options open by hosting defensive back Jameson Houston for a workout on Tuesday. Houston originally signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, having played his college football at Baylor. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound cornerback also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles during his rookie year, playing 22 snaps on defense and 22 snaps on special teams through three games.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Belichick: ‘Good Effort By Everyone’ and More Following Patriots Victory Over Falcons

The New England Patriots have won five in a row, and continue to be the hottest team in the AFC. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards, and one touchdown, with one interception. Nick Folk made four field goals, one of which connected for 53-yards. The Patriots sacked Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan four times, while J.C. Jackson and Devin McCourty would each intercept him in the second half. Kyle Van Noy sealed the win with a 35-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter as the Pats shut out the Falcons 25-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots Game Night Spotlight: With Patterson out, who steps up for Atlanta?

Though the New England Patriots have been quite impressive on both sides of the ball as of late, their defense continues to be their greatest strength. The Pats preventive sixth in overall defense, and second in the league in points allowed. Football Outsiders also has the Patriots ranked fifth in DVOA entering their Week Eleven matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.
NFL
PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
273
Followers
581
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy