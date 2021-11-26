ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Gaming Monitor Black Friday Deals 2021: Best 25 Inch, 27 Inch, 28 Inch & 32 Inch Sales Found by Saver Trends

Check out our review of all the top gaming monitor deals for Black Friday 2021, featuring the best deals on MSI, HP OMEN, Alienware & ASUS. Black Friday gaming monitor deals for 2021 are underway. Compare the top deals on 4K, 1440p and 1080p gaming monitors. Links to the top deals...

Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.
SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
TechRadar

This 65-inch 4K TV is the Amazon Black Friday deal you need

After a cheap 65-inch TV that doesn't entirely skimp on the specs? This TCL QLED TV could be the one for you. With Black Friday looming its head, and plenty of Black Friday TV deals now live, it's the perfect time to nab a good discount on a capable screen such as this one, which sees the TCL C72 QLED drop to just £799 at a 65-inch size – making for a £200 saving.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV for Black Friday

Earlier this week, Walmart kicked off one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen in a while, offering the 55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV for $398. That offer didn’t last long though, with the retailer running out of stock in just one day. Best Buy has now kicked off a discount of its own on the high-resolution television, dropping it from $650 to $470. Granted, it’s around $70 more than Walmart had it for, but we can’t see that offer coming back as stocks are depleted, so if you’re shopping for a QLED TV Black Friday deal, this is the best out there today.
TechRadar

No one can beat Samsung for Black Friday 75-inch TV deals

If you're after a 75-inch TV deal over Black Friday, Samsung has you covered with $400 off a QLED 4K UHD smart TV at Walmart. As the world's biggest TV maker, Samsung releases a vast range of TVs each year, catering to a host of different budgets and specification needs. And as we delve into this year's Black Friday TV deals, Samsung is making good on that promise, with huge savings on new TVs, even at a massive 75-inch size. Some even throw in QLED panels and Mini LED backlights for a truly premium experience too.
Bring Me The News

Target unveils deals for 2-day 'Cyber Monday' event

While the crowds were out for this year's Black Friday deals, Target unveiled something for those who prefer to do their bargain hunting online. On Friday, the Minnesota retail giant announced its deals for Cyber Monday 2021, continuing its tradition of starting the online shopping holiday a day early. Starting...
TechRadar

This cheap, big Black Friday TV deal is still a 70-inch wonder

The Black Friday deals at Walmart are some of the best going, especially for TVs. And right now you can get a handful of 70-inch smart TVs for a rock-bottom price. That means this 70-inch Vizio screen is on sale for just $498 – an astonishing price for just a large TV, especially one that comes with Dolby Vision HDR.
AFTVnews

This Insignia 55-inch 4K HDR10 TV for $299.99 is hands-down the best Fire TV Smart TV deal for Black Friday

The best Fire TV Smart TV deal that is currently live for Black Friday is, without a doubt, the Insignia 55in 4K F30 Seris TV for $299.99 from either Amazon (Update: Sold out at Amazon) or from Best Buy. This TV started off at a list price of $549.99 when it was introduced earlier this year. The current sale has dropped it a full $70 lower than it has ever been in the past. To put this deal into further context, this 55-inch Fire TV Smart TV is currently priced at or lower than all 50-inch Fire TV Smart TVs, most of which are currently at all-time low prices. This is a no-frills basic 4K TV, but if you value screen size over high-end features like Dolby Vision or Quantum dot QLEDs, (which you need to pay $100 more to get in a 55″ Fire TV Smart TV) this is the TV deal for you. This 4K TV supports HDR10 and has 3 HDMI ports (1 is eARC), a 1.5GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, 10/100 Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a USB port, optical audio, composite video, a headphone jack, and a built-in OTA tuner.
howtogeek.com

The Best 55-Inch TVs of 2021 for Movies, Gaming, and More

While picking a suitable 55-inch TV for your home, there are several things to consider to make sure you get the right set. The first is the screen size, as it’s important to consider the space you’re putting the set in. 55-inch TVs are one of the more common sizes for living rooms, so all of our picks below will offer what you need.
themanual.com

This Is the Cheapest 70-inch TV Black Friday Deal Worth Buying Today

Is there a better time than right now to buy a TV on sale? Not quite. And it gets even better. We have another amazing 70-inch TV Black Friday deal, and it’s the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series at a massive discount. In terms of Black Friday TV deals, this is an excellent choice to pick up if you’ve been looking for a 4K TV. Whether you’re looking to watch the best shows on Netflix or livestream UFC, this TV can provide you with the best quality picture possible, and it’s on sale for only $550 today.
9to5Mac

Best Black Friday 2021 iPad deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $200 off, 11-inch, accessories, more

All of the Black Friday savings are beginning to go live, with a collection of the latest from Apple already up for grabs. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 13 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Black Friday deals on iPads. Ranging from the new M1 devices to must-have accessories, you can head below for all of the best iPad Black Friday deals.
