The Best Gaming Monitor Black Friday Deals 2021: Best 25 Inch, 27 Inch, 28 Inch & 32 Inch Sales Found by Saver Trends

The best Fire TV Smart TV deal that is currently live for Black Friday is, without a doubt, the Insignia 55in 4K F30 Seris TV for $299.99 from either Amazon (Update: Sold out at Amazon) or from Best Buy. This TV started off at a list price of $549.99 when it was introduced earlier this year. The current sale has dropped it a full $70 lower than it has ever been in the past. To put this deal into further context, this 55-inch Fire TV Smart TV is currently priced at or lower than all 50-inch Fire TV Smart TVs, most of which are currently at all-time low prices. This is a no-frills basic 4K TV, but if you value screen size over high-end features like Dolby Vision or Quantum dot QLEDs, (which you need to pay $100 more to get in a 55″ Fire TV Smart TV) this is the TV deal for you. This 4K TV supports HDR10 and has 3 HDMI ports (1 is eARC), a 1.5GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, 10/100 Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a USB port, optical audio, composite video, a headphone jack, and a built-in OTA tuner.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO