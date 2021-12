SALEM (CBS) — Salem teenager Kylie DeCelle has tested positive for COVID, and she is worried for the rest of family. Her dad, Mike, and sister, Mikayla, are intubated at Mass General Hospital. “I’m really worried for my dad and my sister, but I’m also really worried for my mom right now and I really miss her,” Kylie said. “There’s not really much that we can do for them right now, and I feel really bad.” Kylie’s mom, Erica, is at MGH too, but not as a patient. She is holding her younger daughter’s hand. The mother did get her COVID vaccine,...

