Public Health

Indian shares drop most in 7 months on fears over new virus variant

By Vishwadha Chander
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
BENGALURU, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares sank nearly 3% on Friday as fears that a new, possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant could wreak more economic damage prompted investors to dump equities globally.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended down 2.91% at 17,026.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) closed 2.87% lower at 57,107.15, both marking their biggest daily drops since April 12.

The losses also pushed the Nifty 50 to its worst weekly performance since late January, with both the main indexes losing over 4% this week to move further away from a record high struck in October.

Markets globally were lower after scientists said the new variant detected in South Africa has an unusual combination of mutations, may be able to evade immune responses and could be more transmissible. That led India to tighten COVID-19 testing for tourists. read more

"Nervousness on the new variant and expectations of the U.S. increasing the pace of tapering have led to recent market weakness," Amit Gupta, fund manager at PMS at ICICI Securities, said in a note.

The travel and leisure index plunged by their most since 2020, with shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), the operator of India's biggest airline IndiGo, falling 8.86%.

Hotel operators such as Indian Hotels Co (IHTL.NS) and Lemon Tree (LEMO.NS) were down 11.43% and 8.61%, respectively.

Metals, auto, banks, energy and realty sub-indexes were down between 3.6% and 6.2%.

Pharmaceutical stocks helped cap some losses on the Nifty on expectations that demand for COVID-19 drugs would increase again.

Cipla (CIPL.NS) rose as much as 8.5%, its biggest percentage gain in over 14 months. Pfizer's India unit (PFIZ.NS) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) were the other major pharma gainers, ending the session 4.97% and 3.47% higher.

The World Health Organization will meet on Friday to evaluate if the new variant is a "variant of concern."

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

TSX falls by most in 13 months as hawkish Fed, new variant weigh

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Tuesday tumbled to its lowest level in nearly seven weeks, pressured by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and worries that existing vaccines may not hold up against the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite...
BUSINESS
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's SII promises 40 mln more AstraZeneca doses to COVAX this year

NEW DELHI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India (SII) has pledged to supply about 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 shot to the global vaccine-distribution network COVAX by year-end after resuming exports last week, COVAX co-lead GAVI told Reuters. The Indian government said this week it...
HEALTH
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
CNBC

Covid omicron variant linked to vaccine inequality, experts say

Rich countries can't say they weren't warned. For almost as long as Covid-19 has been around, scientists, academics and campaigners have called on wealthy nations to share vaccines around the world — not only to protect people in those countries, but also to reduce the risk of new mutant variants emerging that could evade vaccines for everyone.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Travel Weekly

Airline and travel company shares hit by new Covid variant fears

Airline and travel company shares in London have taken a pummelling as flights were banned from six southern African countries with the discovery of a new Covid variant. British Airways-owner IAG and EasyJet were both affected as well as Tui, Jet2 and Wizz Air as the London’s FTSE 100 fell by more than 2.7% this morning while leading stock market indexes in Germany and France both dropped by more than 3%.
TRAVEL
