ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Industrial metals slide on new coronavirus variant jitters

By Zandi Shabalala
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Prices of copper and other industrial metals fell on Friday over fears that a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant could derail global economic growth and sap demand.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 3.6% to $9,465 per tonne by 1710 GMT. The metal, used to gauge global economic health, logged its second weekly decline.

The dollar gained while world stocks and oil prices fell as European and Asian countries tightened travel curbs after news of the new variant.

"The market is in risk-off mode due to this newly detected variant of coronavirus," said Amelia Fu, Head of Commodity Market Strategy at Bank of China International.

Little is known of the variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, but scientists say it may be able to evade immune responses and could be more transmissible.

A possible acceleration in monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve also contributed to the sombre mood in the market and low liquidity due to the Thanksgiving holiday exaggerated price moves.

"Copper is still very tight, due to low stocks on LME and supply has not completely recovered and so prices could hold up fairly well even if economic growth slows," Fu said.

MARKET BALANCE: The copper market was in a 107,000 tonnes deficit in the first eight months of this year compared with a 97,000 tonnes deficit in the same period a year earlier, the International Copper Study Group said.

INVENTORIES: Global stocks are climbing but remain at historically low levels.

Copper stocks at LME-registered warehouses available to the market climbed to 64,450 tonnes compared to 14,150 tonnes on Oct. 14.

In warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, copper stocks jumped 19.9% to 41,862 tonnes, according to weekly data.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium lost 4.2% to $2,601 a tonne, zinc shed 3.1% to $3,197, lead was down 0.4% to $2,261, tin eased 0.5% to $38,600 while nickel ceded 3.7% to $19,895.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Metal#U S Federal Reserve#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#European#Asian#Commodity Market Strategy#The U S Federal Reserve
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
Reuters

Soaring cost pressures hit UK manufacturers in Nov -PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - More British manufacturers than at any point in the last 30 years reported rising costs last month, according to a survey on Wednesday that underlined pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates. The IHS Markit CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
Shore News Network

Oil falls on vaccine efficacy worries; WTI down over 6%

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, with U.S. crude futures falling by more than 6%, after Moderna’s chief cast doubt on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant, spooking financial markets and heightening worries about oil demand. The head of drugmaker Moderna Inc told...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks roar higher as traders park COVID and Fed jitters

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Stock markets roared higher on Wednesday, reversing much of the previous session’s losses, as investors used the dip in prices to bet the latest COVID-19 variant would not derail the economic recovery. The EUROSTOXX rose 1.1% in early trading while Britain’s FTSE 100 rallied 1.3%...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer largest monthly loss since March 2020

Oil futures settled sharply lower on Tuesday, with prices posting their largest monthly loss since the pandemic officially began in March of 2020. "Crude prices got hit with a one-two punch" from the Moderna CEO's concern over the current MRNA vaccines' effectiveness with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and after the Federal Reserve briefly sent the dollar higher and brought forward rate hike expectations, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. January West Texas Intermediate crude lost $3.77, or 5.4%, to settle at $66.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices for the most-active contract down nearly 21% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Commodity, travel stocks lift UK shares as Omicron fears ease

Dec 1 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rebounded on Wednesday, boosted by a recovery in oil, mining, and travel stocks after concerns around the new coronavirus variant Omicron eased slightly. The commodity-heavy index (.FTSE) gained 1.2% in morning trade, with miners (.FTNMX551020) jumping 2.9% following a bounce-back in copper prices,...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Saudi Arabia may raise January oil prices to Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise crude prices for Asia in January following large gains in the Middle East spot market last month, but weak refining margins and an oil reserves release by consumers may cap gains, trade sources said. The January official selling...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Emerging markets face a 'double whammy' in 2022, Citi says

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Emerging markets will face a "double whammy" in 2022, caught between limited growth and reduced risk appetite as a result of monetary tightening, David Lubin, head of emerging markets economics at Citi, said on Wednesday. "EM growth will suffer for a variety of reasons to...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy