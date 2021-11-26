Instant Juice: Syracuse 92, Arizona State 84

Here are my five takeaways from Syracuse's 41-17 loss at NC State. The passing was, once again, awful. This was not due to poor scheme, excellent defense, or receivers not getting separation. Receivers were open. Quite a bit, actually. Shrader just could not hit them. Perhaps the play that most exemplifies the passing attack was in the third quarter when Devaughn Cooper had no one within 20 yards of him and the pass was at least 10 yards short. Even a lob that was underthrown gives him a chance to make a catch and a big play. A solid throw results in a walk in touchdown. Instead, incomplete. If Syracuse is going to beat Pittsburgh next week, Shrader has to be better throwing the ball. No question. I am also wondering if the hit he took when making the game winning throw against Virginia Tech is still lingering to the point where it has exasperated his accuracy problems. Throwing accuracy was never a strength of his, but it was not this bad until the games following that play.

