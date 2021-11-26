ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Instant Juice: Syracuse 92, Arizona State 84

By Wes Cheng
sujuiceonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quick take on Syracuse’s 92-84 win over Arizona State in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis:. WHAT HAPPENED: Syracuse finally looked like the team expected in the preseason, shooting 42 percent from downtown to snap a two-game losing streak. Buddy Boeheim scored 17 of his 23 points in...

sujuiceonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
The Spun

Draymond Green Fires Back At LeBron James After Ohio State Comment

Just moments ago, Michigan State alum Draymond Green fired back at LeBron James. LeBron began trash talking Green via Twitter on Saturday during Ohio State’s blowout win against Michigan State. “Can somebody check in on my brother @Money23Green please! Haven’t heard from him today,” LeBron said on Twitter. “#GoBuckeyes OH……...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Boeheim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State#Syracuse University#Villanova#Syracuse 92#Orange#The Sun Devils#Su
WETM

Where to Watch: Syracuse FB at #20 NC State

(WSYR-TV) — As the Orange is finishing up their 2021 regular season over the next two weeks, Syracuse still stands one win away from a bowl berth. The last two weeks could prove to be difficult with SU traveling to no. 20 North Carolina State this weekend and hosting no. 18 Pittsburgh next week.
SYRACUSE, NY
Derrick

Anxious for a win, Syracuse travels to No. 25 NC State

Syracuse is one victory shy of reaching bowl eligibility as the Orange finish the season with a pair of games against ranked teams. First is a matchup at No. 25 North Carolina State (7-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) on Saturday, and the Orange (5-5, 2-4) are coming off their worst performance of the season. Louisville beat them 41-3 last week and held Syracuse's potent run game to nearly 100 yards below its average.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 21: NC State Preview

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 21, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! How does Syracuse bounce back against a top 20 team on the road? Mike and Kyle break down Saturday's matchup at NC State including where each team has an edge, keys to the game, players to watch and predicting the outcome.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Game Week Hub: NC State vs. Syracuse

Following a brutal 45-42 loss to Wake Forest, NC State (7-3, 4-2 ACC) returns to action Saturday at home against Syracuse (5-5, 2-4 ACC). Game time is set for 4 p.m. and it can be seen on ACC Network. Syracuse is led by sixth-year head coach Dino Babers, who is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
MLB
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
orangefizz.net

Syracuse @ #20 NC State: Crystal Ball Predictions

SU’s best chance at the magic number “6” wins was last week against Louisville. I think the Orange respond with a much more competitive showing but at this point in the season, moral victories are worthless. Sean Tucker will rewrite history and break the single-season rushing record but he’ll struggle get to 100 yards. This offense goes as he does and if he’s struggling so will this offense.
SYRACUSE, NY
Scarlet Nation

WATCH: Oregon State Talks Arizona State Win

Hear from Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith, receiver Trevon Bradford, swiss-army-knife Jack Colletto, defensive back Jaydon Grant, and linebacker Kyrei Fisher as the quartet break down the 24-10 win over Arizona State. ---- • Talk about it inside The Dam Board. • SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sacramentosun.com

San Diego State holds off Arizona State

A 3-point attempt by Arizona State's Jamiya Neal at the buzzer fell off the mark, allowing San Diego State to hold on to a 65-63 home win Thursday night. Lamont Butler had 14 points to lead San Diego State (2-1) in a game that had 10 lead changes and six ties.
ARIZONA STATE
On3.com

NC State football opponent scouting report: Syracuse

NC State football still has plenty to play for when it hosts Syracuse at 4 p.m. in Carter-Finley Stadium and on the ACC Network Saturday afternoon. That’s despite losing control of its destiny in the ACC’s Atlantic Division following a loss at Wake Forest last Saturday. The Wolfpack is No....
COLLEGE SPORTS
insidepacksports.com

OUR FINAL TAKE: NC State vs. Syracuse

Several members of the Inside Pack Sports staff predict the winner of the NC State-Syracuse matchup. James Henderson (IPS Publisher) I believe this game sets up well for NC State. The Pack’s run defense should be able to slow down Syracuse’s offense, and NC State’s offense is clicking right now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Wolfpacker weekend preview: NC State vs Syracuse

The NC State Wolfpack finishes out the 2021 season with a two-game homestand, the first of which comes this weekend against the Syracuse Orange. On3 film analyst Thomas Frank Carr is back with his preview of the game and what he’s seen from the Wolfpack’s next opponent. NC State defense...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Syracuse Falls at NC State

Here are my five takeaways from Syracuse's 41-17 loss at NC State. The passing was, once again, awful. This was not due to poor scheme, excellent defense, or receivers not getting separation. Receivers were open. Quite a bit, actually. Shrader just could not hit them. Perhaps the play that most exemplifies the passing attack was in the third quarter when Devaughn Cooper had no one within 20 yards of him and the pass was at least 10 yards short. Even a lob that was underthrown gives him a chance to make a catch and a big play. A solid throw results in a walk in touchdown. Instead, incomplete. If Syracuse is going to beat Pittsburgh next week, Shrader has to be better throwing the ball. No question. I am also wondering if the hit he took when making the game winning throw against Virginia Tech is still lingering to the point where it has exasperated his accuracy problems. Throwing accuracy was never a strength of his, but it was not this bad until the games following that play.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy