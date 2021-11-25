USD/JPY: A Bounce Likely

The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section. This webinar was looking at setups around the US Dollar after a really busy morning. At the first day of Jerome Powell’s Humphrey Hawkins testimony in front of Congress, the head of the FOMC took a decisively hawkish tone, warning of inflation even in the face of the newly-identified Covid variant. This took many, including myself, by surprise as Powell has previously shown a tendency to be dovish. But these were the first public remarks since his re-nomination, so perhaps this was a part of his discussion with Joe Biden regarding a second term? Or, perhaps he just doesn’t have the fear of losing his post atop the Fed since he’s been nominated for another four years.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO