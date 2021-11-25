USD/JPY: A Bounce Likely

For the third day in a row, the USD/JPY is settling below the 113.00 support level after strong selloffs which the pair recently witnessed as it collapsed from its highest level in six years, when it tested the 115.52 resistance level last week. The outbreak of a new variant of the Corona virus, which contributed to the return of lockdowns, disturbed investors and markets, and it may also be with global central banks that are heading towards tightening their monetary policy. This morning, the currency pair attempted to correct upwards to reach the 113.88 resistance level, but it came back down, settling around the 113.10 support level at the time of writing the analysis.
Comments / 0