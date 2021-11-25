ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY: A Bounce Likely

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

Resistance: 115.522, pivot: 115.249, and support: 114.823. Preferred Case: USD/JPY is in a bullish momentum and abiding to our bullish trendline. We see potential for a bounce from our pivot at 115.249 in line with 38.2% and 61.8%...

www.investing.com

actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 112.43; (P) 113.03; (R1) 113.39;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 113.94 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 115.51 high. However, sustained break of 112.71 will argue that fall from 115.51 is already correcting whole rise from 102.58. Deeper decline would then be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 115.51 at 110.57.
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/JPY vs USD/CAD levels and correlations

The most versatile currency pair in the 28 currency lineup is USD/CAD. USD/CAD is the exact opposite pair to GBP/USD, opposite pair to CAD/CHF, opposite pair to EUR/USD, and total opposite pair to EUR/JPY. A USD/CAD trade runs exact opposite to above pairs and its built into the system of...
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: May Stay in Same Range

The USD/JPY's attempts to recover were still weak yesterday. It tried to rebound but did not get past the 113.63 level, and collapsed in early trading today to the support level at 112.62 and settles around the 113.05 level as of this writing. The US dollar has benefited a bit from its safe-haven appeal after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed the first confirmed case of Covid-19 caused by the new Omicron variant in the US.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Extended weakness on a break below 112.62 support line – DBS Bank

USD/JPY has reversed lower from a recent 115.52 high. A sustained decline under 112.62 opens the downside towards 110.58 as technical indicators remain overbought with trend intensity picking up momentum, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, report. “Given intermediate trend support pegs 112.62, USD understandably pushed back higher from Tuesday’s...
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDJPY is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 5/8.
investing.com

USD/JPY Plunges, But Bullish Structure Is Intact

USDJPY has formed a foothold around the 113.00 handle after a selloff in the pair from anear five-year high, which was linked to concerns around the new omicron variant. The aggressive pullback in the pair has failed to cause any significant damage towards the broader uptrend. Furthermore, the rising simple moving averages (SMAs) are also suggesting that the ascent in the pair remains sturdy.
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the USD/JPY price retreating continue?

The technical analysis of the USDJPY price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows USDJPY: H1 is retracing down under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is declining. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 112.67. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 113.73. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bearish Momentum Ahead of Data

The recent sell-off of the USD/JPY currency pair pushed it towards the 112.53 support level, its lowest in more than a month, but it settled around the 113.55 level after the dollar’s ​​gains from Jerome Powell’s warning that the interest rate hike may come sooner than expected. Jerome Powell stated that it would be "reasonable to consider ending tapering a few months in advance" if concerns about the Omicron variant prove to be overblown.
investing.com

Upcoming U.S. Data Could Present A Trading Opportunity In USD/JPY

While fears around the newly discovered Omicron COVID-variant have taken center stage, it is important to keep track of the data flow we have at the moment. There is a slew of crucial US data to keep an eye on with the ADP employment number up first and the ISM manufacturing up next.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY recovers further from near two-month low, climbs above mid-113.00s

A combination of supporting factors allowed USD/JPY to recover further from a two-month low. A modest recovery in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. Bulls further took cues from an uptick in the US bond yields, though a softer USD could cap gains. The USD/JPY pair...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Solid support aligns at 112.50 – UOB

Further decline in USD/JPY is seen meeting firm contention in the mid-112.00s in the next weeks, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for USD to ‘trade between 113.30 and 114.20’ yesterday was incorrect as it plunged to 112.52 before rebounding strongly. The rebound has room to extend but any advance is likely limited to a test of 113.90 (minor resistance is at 113.70). Support is at 113.05 followed by 112.80).”
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Buy the Omicron dip, with eyes on 115.50 over coming weeks – Citibank

Analysts at Citi Group remain optimistic on the USD/JPY price outlook, despite the latest Omicron covid variant-led fears, suggesting that the ‘buy the dips’ strategy will remain in play. “We don't think the downside for USDJPY will expand beyond the 100-day moving average (around 111.6) in this phase, while still...
babypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: USD/JPY

This pair recently fell through a rising trend line support and might be poised for a retest. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Asia-London session watchlist looked at a simple consolidation setup on GBP/JPY. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!. And now for the headlines that...
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Tests Daily Support

The yen consolidates gains after a drop in Japan’s unemployment rate. The pair has met stiff selling pressure at March 2017’s high (115.50). The drop below 114.80 then 114.00 has forced short-term positions to bail out, exacerbating the sell-off. The US dollar is hovering above the key daily support at...
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – USD/JPY

Last Update At 30 Nov 2021 00:05GMT. Choppy consolidation to continue. 114.49 - Last Tue's low (now res). 114.20 - Last Fri's NY high. 113.00 - Mon's 2-week low. USD/JPY - 113.82. Dlr swung wildly in hectic trading on Mon, despite initial recovery to 113.87 in Asia, price fell to a 2-week trough of 113.00 ahead of European open b4 rallying on cross-selling in yen to 113.95 in NY morning.
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section. This webinar was looking at setups around the US Dollar after a really busy morning. At the first day of Jerome Powell’s Humphrey Hawkins testimony in front of Congress, the head of the FOMC took a decisively hawkish tone, warning of inflation even in the face of the newly-identified Covid variant. This took many, including myself, by surprise as Powell has previously shown a tendency to be dovish. But these were the first public remarks since his re-nomination, so perhaps this was a part of his discussion with Joe Biden regarding a second term? Or, perhaps he just doesn’t have the fear of losing his post atop the Fed since he’s been nominated for another four years.
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Reversing the General Trend

For the third day in a row, the USD/JPY is settling below the 113.00 support level after strong selloffs which the pair recently witnessed as it collapsed from its highest level in six years, when it tested the 115.52 resistance level last week. The outbreak of a new variant of the Corona virus, which contributed to the return of lockdowns, disturbed investors and markets, and it may also be with global central banks that are heading towards tightening their monetary policy. This morning, the currency pair attempted to correct upwards to reach the 113.88 resistance level, but it came back down, settling around the 113.10 support level at the time of writing the analysis.
investing.com

More Downside Likely For EUR/USD; GBP/USD Could Rebound

EUR/USD is trading lower with an extended and accelerating price action away from 1.1607 that looks like an impulse. More downside likely after the pair's rally. Ideally, the pair is making a new corrective rise, a fourth wave that can find resistance near the 1.1350-1.14 area. GBP/USD has moved down...
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/JPY

EURUSD is trading at 1.1281; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1285 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1105. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1375. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1465.
