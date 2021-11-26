More retail stores closed on Thanksgiving than in previous years

New York (CNN Business) — Toys "R" Us is opening a new store about a year after a planned relaunch of its brick-and-mortar presence failed. The retailer's parent company, WHP Global, announced it will open a store at New Jersey's American Dream mall in mid-December. In a press release, the company said the 20,000 square foot, two-story location is "reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love," and includes an ice cream parlor, multi-level slide and, of course, rows of toys for purchase.
Comments / 1