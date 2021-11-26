ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

More retail stores closed on Thanksgiving than in previous years

CBS 46
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic is being credited by some for...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 1

PennLive.com

Macy’s will close several stores throughout U.S. in 2022

Macy’s will shutter a number of its stores throughout the United States next year. The department store chain announced plans to permanently close 10 stores in January, according to CNBC. Exact locations have yet to be announced. There are currently 24 Macy’s stores in New Jersey and over 700 locations...
BUSINESS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

More holiday shopping in stores this year: US retail group

More US consumers shopped in stores over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend compared with last year and fewer bought online, a leading retail trade group said Tuesday. The National Retail Federation (NRF) cited widespread Covid-19 vaccinations in the United States as the driving force in the shift as it reported a drop in overall shoppers in the just-finished stretch but confirmed its outlook for a “record” season overall.
BUSINESS
News 12

Retail experts: Best deals are in stores, not online this year

While Cyber Monday is considered the biggest online shopping day of the year, retail experts say there may be better deals in the store this year. According to Adobe Analytics, Cyber Monday is projected to bring in more than $11 billion. U.S. holiday sales online are also expected to hit...
RETAIL
CNN

This could finally be Sears' and Kmart's last holiday shopping season

New York (CNN Business) — This Black Friday could very likely be the start of the final holiday shopping season for Sears and Kmart, two brands that once proudly dominated the US retail landscape. The two chains are only a shell of what they were when the holding company that...
RETAIL
arizonadailyindependent.com

Thanksgiving Weekend to See More Holiday Shoppers Than Last Year

Nearly 2 million more people than last year are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year even as consumers have continued the trend of starting their holiday shopping earlier in the year, according to the annual survey released today by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
FESTIVAL
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

Can We Finally See Fewer Retail Closures in 2022?

Store closures have exploded since the start of the pandemic. Closures could spell disaster for shopping centers and malls. Things may improve in 2022, but real estate investors should still brace for some turbulence. It's easy to blame an uptick in store closures on the COVID-19 pandemic. When the outbreak...
RETAIL
CNN

Toys "R" Us is opening a new store ... again

New York (CNN Business) — Toys "R" Us is opening a new store about a year after a planned relaunch of its brick-and-mortar presence failed. The retailer's parent company, WHP Global, announced it will open a store at New Jersey's American Dream mall in mid-December. In a press release, the company said the 20,000 square foot, two-story location is "reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love," and includes an ice cream parlor, multi-level slide and, of course, rows of toys for purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
EatThis

This Beloved Burger Chain Is Opening Its First Drive-Thru Next Week

From perfecting their namesake shakes to concocting a mouthwatering plant-based option way before it was widely popular, Shake Shack seems to be a sleek, timeless power player in the fast-food space. And next week, the chain is about to unveil yet another innovation that's sure to skyrocket its already strong popularity among customers: its first-ever drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL

