Wyoming’s Kindness Ranch: Pet Of The Week

A kind person rescued Gabe from the mean streets and brought him to the vet to be cared for and subsequently brought into rescue. And what a treasure he turned out to be. Gabe is estimated to be about 5 years old, and he is doing fabulously in his foster home. Unfortunately, one of the resident cats there does not much care for interlopers, so he needs to find a forever home very soon, where he can be around people all the time, because he just loves them! Gabe is the quintessential lap cat — you don’t need to ask twice – he will jump on up at every opportunity, even climbing onto your shoulder to be extra close for even more love. He can be playful at times, but make no mistake–human companionship is his wheelhouse. Gabe is laid-back and sweet, healthy, tested negative, neutered, and up-to-date on all his vet care. If you’ve been dreaming of a bonafide love bug, Gabe is more than ready to make your dreams come true.

LANSDOWNE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO