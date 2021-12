If you're of a certain vintage and inclination - and sorry to make assumptions, but given you're currently reading Eurogamer I reckon it's likely you are - you'll be familiar with an infamous review of Doom way back in 1994 that ended up asking what if you could talk to the monsters. It's an idle thought that's since passed into legend, oft-mocked and even held up as some vague prophecy, but I've only just realised it's not really that strange a notion. Maybe the mysterious reviewer behind this particular Edge legend was just really into Shin Megami Tensei, the long-running RPG series in which, yes, you absolutely can talk to the monsters.

