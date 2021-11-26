ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Beloved Tahoe Park Donut Shop Burglarized Thanksgiving Morning

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6je0_0d73ppCi00

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A beloved Tahoe Park donut shop is cleaning up the mess after burglars smashed through the back door and cleared the change drawer early Thanksgiving morning.

Beng Ly-Kok, owner of Village Express Donuts, said when he got to work Thursday morning, he noticed the lights wouldn’t turn on. That’s when he saw the back door in pieces on the floor. Ly tells CBS13 burglars flipped the breakers and broke security cameras, possibly destroying all video evidence. CSI was on the scene this morning, dusting for potential fingerprints.

The incident comes three weeks after Village Express Donuts had its front windows smashed in, costing the donut shop more than $2,000.

“He’s got insurance,” says Isaac Gonzalez, President of the Tahoe Park Neighborhood Association, “but you know, insurance doesn’t cover your time, your deductible, your spirit.”

Following that incident, neighbors voluntarily bought supplies and boarded up windows for Ly. One person anonymously sent $600 in the mail to help pay for new windows.

Tahoe Park stepped up again this morning to rally around Ly and his donut shop. Some regular customers returned with a donut box filled with bags of coins, cash, and apples. On the box, they wrote, “Thank you! We hope you have a blessed and better day! God Bless You!”

Customers say their support is a reflection of Ly’s kindness to the community through the years. Gonzalez tells CBS13, “When someone comes in and maybe they forgot to put cash in their pocket, he’ll just give them a donut.”

Ly says he hasn’t raised his prices in more than 20 years because what the community gives back to him means much more than five to ten cents here and there. He says through tough times, his message to the community is, “When you do something kind to anybody, the kindness never dies.”

Even though his Thanksgiving started with a burglary, Ly tells CBS13 he is still thankful for his community.

Sacramento Police say they are still investigating the incident.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Family Remembers Woman Killed In Collision Involving Sacramento Metro Fire Ambulance

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Candles and flowers surrounded a single photo of Danielle Hanna along Fulton Avenue. It’s that smile and personality cousin Taylor Gordon said she will miss the most. “She was literally like the funniest person, if you just met her within two seconds, she was cracking a joke,” said Gordon. Gordon described Hanna as more like a big sister, talking daily and always there to support her. “I just keep thinking about how I won’t see her again,” explained Taylor Gordon. The 30-year-old mom was with a group of friends when she was hit by two separate drivers just minutes apart while...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Building On Broadway In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died after a car crashed into a building in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. Sacramento police say, just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a crash near Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and found that a vehicle had hit a building. Officers say the driver was found dead inside the car. No other injuries were reported. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this point in the investigation. The name of the driver has also not yet been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: At-Risk Man Reported Missing In Natomas Area

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who was reported missing in Natomas and is said to be in danger. Josh Gartner was last seen at 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lanfranco Cir., according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. The area is in northwest Natomas near El Centro and Del Paso roads. 🚨Please RT/help us locate this missing person at risk due to medical conditions He was last seen at 8AM yesterday 11/29/21)in the 100 block of Lanfranco (North Sac/NW Natomas_near El Centro/Del Paso Rd.) & thought to be driving a blue/grey 2013 Subaru Outback w/plate 7BGT887. pic.twitter.com/2ZPzw1xDby — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 30, 2021 Gartner was thought to be driving a blue/grey 2013 Subaru Outback with license plate 7BGT887. He is considered to be at risk because of unspecified medical conditions, police say. Gartner is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150-160 pounds, and was wearing a green Habitat for Humanity sweatshirt and black shoes. Anyone with information about Gartner’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at (916) 732-0100.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Infant Shot In Arm With BB Gun At West Sacramento Motel 6

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities responded after an infant was shot with a BB gun at a motel in West Sacramento, police said Tuesday. The shooting happened at Motel 6 along Halyard Drive near the Harbor Boulevard exit onto Harbor Boulevard. West Sacramento police said it appears the shooting was accidental, and the 1-year-old child is expected to be OK after being shot in the arm. Details on how the accidental shooting occurred were not yet available.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

North Highland Family’s Home Hit By Thieves After 4 Die In Wrong-Way Crash In Sierra

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — An attorney for the North Highlands family killed in a wrong-way crash in the Sierra says their home was burglarized. Chelsea Monahan, the family attorney, said this happened just days after the Montano family — Antonio, Brittney and two of their children, 9 and 5 — died in the crash on I-80. The sole survivor of the wreck was their 4-year-old son. The alleged wrong-way driver is now facing charges of murder and driving under the influence. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not commenting on the burglary.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Popular Del Paso Boulevard Business Closes Citing Dangerous Building

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There is a new call for action by business owners along Del Paso Boulevard trying to get dangerous and blighted buildings cleaned up. They want more code enforcement by city inspectors. One business owner says the problem is so bad, he’s closing. That Guy Eyewear owner Dennis Peterson showed us collapsed ceiling tiles exposing the store’s crawl space above, and stains from a perpetually leaky roof that have led to his difficult decision to close. “This is a jumble of emotions,” Peterson said. The final decision came after the most recent ceiling collapse. “That created a situation that my optometrist decided he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Hurt In North Sacramento Shooting On Lampasas Avenue

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in North Sacramento late Monday morning. Scene of the shooting investigation. Sacramento police say the shooting was first reported a little before noon along the 700 block of Lampasas Avenue. Officers say a total of two adult victims have been taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds. One of the victims suffered serious injuries while the other person had non-life-threatening injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information is available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Renews Interest In Zoo Relocation Sites

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new effort is underway in the search for the Sacramento Zoo’s next location. Sacramento city leaders are taking a look at several sites in hopes of keeping the zoo from relocating to Elk Grove. The Sacramento Zoo is a fan favorite for families, which is why mom Gabrielle Cooper is excited for the possibility that it could be relocated to her South Sacramento neighborhood at the current undeveloped site of the Regional Sanitation buffer lands. “I think there is a good amount of people who don’t come down here unless they live here. I think if it is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Doughnut#Burglars#Tahoe Park Donut Shop#Village Express Donuts#Csi
CBS Sacramento

Metro Fire Extinguishes Apartment Complex Fire In South Sacramento; Arson Suspected

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Arson investigators were at the scene of an apartment complex fire in South Sacramento Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. One person was treated for smoke inhalation and was released. Heavy smoke was found in a community room within the building. According to Metro Fire, the flames originated in a utility closet and all contents were destroyed. The fire has since been extinguished. Moderate damage to the building was reported. As of 4 p.m., investigators were still on the scene. No further details were released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple Millionaires Made In California On Thanksgiving Weekend; One In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This Thanksgiving weekend, two multimillion-dollar winning tickets were sold in California — one in Southern California and the other in Sacramento Sacramento has been dubbed one of the “luckiest Lottery markets,” due to the number of winners in the area. A winning Powerball ticket for $1,675,676 was sold at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive in Sacramento. The winning ticket matched five numbers in last night’s drawing, with only the Mega number missing. Lichine’s will profit more than $8,000 from the sale. The California Lottery says they will not know the identity of the winners until the prizes are claimed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Wrong-Way Driver Involved In Fiery Crash On I-5 In Sacramento; DUI Suspected

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at the Interstate 80 junction in Natomas were blocked after a wrong-way crash early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Officers say a driver was going the wrong way on I-5 when they crashed head-on into a big rig. A fiery scene resulted, but the wrong-way driver only suffered minor injuries. Officers suspect DUI was a factor in the crash. Traffic was backed up along southbound I-5 between Del Paso Road and the I-80 junction. All lanes were reopened by 8 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family’s Car Riddled With Bullets As They Drove Away From Tracy’s West Valley Mall

TRACY (CBS13) — Bullets flew and hit a family’s car as they were leaving the West Valley Mall in Tracy. All five people inside escaped unharmed. The driver is an expectant mother. Now, the family is seeking the public’s help tracking down the suspects. Makayla Johnson showed the shattered glass and riddled frame of her car after it was hit at least four times by bullets. “So, when the drivers came up, they started shooting from the back, they hit this window twice,” Johnson said while showing the damage. “It was really shocking. It was just nerve-racking. Like it was something that I wouldn’t...
TRACY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Couple Opens First Cornhole Store In Northern California

El DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A couple in El Dorado County is making a living from the first and only cornhole store in Northern California. It’s not just a game to these two—it’s a lifestyle. What just started out as a hobby for Rebecca Schwartz and her husband, Joe, has turned into a thriving business. “I just thought it was a side gig,” said Schwartz, “We used to have to beg people, but now we actually can’t keep up with all the demand.” The couple started making boards in 2008. They build them from scratch, making their own designs, all in-house. The El Dorado company is one of three cornhole businesses to open a retail space in California. “Especially when COVID hit, the demand on the manufacturing side went up quite a bit,” said Schwartz. The game is quickly gaining popularity, with national attention from shows even being highlighted on ESPN. “You can be five-year-old to eighty-year-old to play so there’s not a huge physical requirement,” said Schwartz. “It’s a social game.” If their business is any indication of the future market, we will likely see more of these shops popping up in the future.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Coyote Likely Behind ‘Suspicious’ Animal Deaths In Citrus Heights, Police Say

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Officers say a coyote is likely responsible for the series of dead animals being found with “suspicious” injuries in Citrus Heights recently. Citrus Heights police say they are aware of several social media posts in some local community groups about animals being found dead. With the animals having suffered suspicious-looking injuries, there was some concern from community members about who or what was responsible. An investigation by the city’s Animal Services Officer has found a much more mundane likely culprit: a coyote. Police say the case is a good reminder for residents that they do share some neighborhoods with...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Ice Rink Ready To Open After Weeks Of Delays

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Following weeks of delays due to vandals and thieves, the Folsom Historic District Ice Rink is finally set to open Wednesday. It’s exciting not just for the workers — who were on the ice testing it out Tuesday — but also the community that’s been waiting for what some consider an annual tradition. The Christmas tree is ready and the lights are set to welcome families back to the ice once again this holiday season. It’s been several days of stress for the family-run business and its employees. Many worked 16-hour days to get the rink up and running following days of vandals and thieves. Many were caught on camera damaging the tubes that carry the liquid that keeps the ice rink cold. Now, by Wednesday afternoon, families will be able to get back on the ice for the first time this season.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thieves Hit UC Davis, Rite Aid, CVS, Safeway Over Weekend

DAVIS (CBS13) – A smash and grab startled customers inside a Davis CVS Pharmacy over the weekend. Police say four suspects went inside the store. Two headed straight to the back, the other two went to the beauty section and grabbed at least $2,000 worth of products. Police say the suspects stuffed whatever they could inside duffle bags and took off. The crime has some shoppers wondering why anyone would steal from a store while so many people are present. “I feel bad for the other ones too that are dumb enough to do something like that,” said Rick JoJo. According to the Davis Police Department,...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Seriously Hurt In Roseville Rollover Crash

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Officers say one person has suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in Roseville early Monday afternoon. The crash happened near Atlantic and Yosemite streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Roseville police say only one vehicle was involved. Drivers needing to get through the area are being urged to take a detour for the time being.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search For Arson Suspect In Winters Put 2 Schools Nearby On Lockdown

WINTERS (CBS13) — Two schools in Winters were on a precautionary lockdown early Monday afternoon as officers searched for an arson suspect nearby. Winters police say officers responded to the 600 block of Foxglove Circle for an arson investigation. Officers say, around 1 p.m., they got a report about someone starting a fire in a field. With the field being green and wet, the flames didn’t grow. Still, the suspect was reportedly seen running from the scene towards a nearby school. Winters Middle and Shirley Rominger Intermediate schools went on lockdown so that officers could search for the suspect. Both campuses have been searched and the suspect was not found. The school lockdowns have since been lifted. Officers are still looking for the suspect. Anyone who sees him or who has any other information relevant to the case is urged to call Winters police at (530) 795-4561.
WINTERS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Find Gun With High-Powered Round During Traffic Stop At Penryn Concert Parking Lot

PENRYN (CBS13) — A handgun with a high-powered bullet has been seized after an arrest in the parking lot of a concert in Penryn last week. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, late last Friday night, deputies and detectives were out doing surveillance during a concert at the 3M Event Center when they noticed a suspicious situation. Detectives say they saw two people in a car, with one person reaching for what looked like a handgun before putting it in his shirt. A high-risk traffic stop was then done, but deputies say they noticed someone quickly grab something and put it in the back seat. Both people inside were soon detained and deputies searched the car. An unregistered FN 5.7 semi-automatic pistol was then found, with deputies saying it was loaded and chambered with a bullet that could defeat a level IIIA ballistic vest. Other items found in the car included several EBT and ATM cards belonging to other people. The two people detained are now under arrest: 35-year-old Castro Valley resident Coryaune Williams and 24-year-old Oakland resident Trevon Williams. Both are facing numerous weapons and fraud charges.
PENRYN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made In Deadly Shooting Of Omari Lowery, 15, In Antelope

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The person accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Omari Lowery in Antelope back in July was arrested in Idaho, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday. The suspect was identified as Sacramento County resident Mercedes Perez, also 15. Perez was arrested last Wednesday, Nov. 24, after detectives served a search warrant at a home in Idaho, the sheriff’s office said. Perez was booked into custody without bail and faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery. The shooting happened along Onawa Court just after 9 p.m. on July 19. At the scene, deputies found Lowery shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information on the investigation has been released.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy