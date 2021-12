This story is sponsored by thememories. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to get to know loved ones on a deeper level. Before anyone has the chance to address the elephant (or donkey) in the room this year, use these tips to avoid topics of debate and have discussions of a lifetime. Forget what you hate about Thanksgiving conversations and focus on those you love. Even if you aren't able to gather around the dinner table, you can still talk meaningfully with older friends and relatives via a virtual feast or an old-fashioned phone call.

