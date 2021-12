Britain is expanding its COVID-19 booster vaccine program to millions more people as part of efforts to tackle the spread of the new omicron variant, which is feared to be more contagious and resistant to vaccines. In light of this concern, the GBP/USD currency pair is subjected to downward pressures, stable below the 1.3300 support level, which motivates the bears to gain more control. The pair’s recent losses brought it to the support level at 1.3278, its lowest of the year.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO