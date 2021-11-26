ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday: Shoppers Wait In Line All Thanksgiving Day In Cherry Hill To Get PlayStation 5

By CBS3 Staff
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — It’s not Black Friday yet, but some happy shoppers got their hands on the coveted PlayStation 5 on Thursday. There was a line of shoppers waiting when a Cherry Hill Gamestop opened its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The store only had 21 PS5s in stock so some gamers weren’t taking any chances. They lined up early Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News talked to one woman who chose GameStop over Thanksgiving dinner. She says she lost her patience with online shopping when it comes to the popular PS5.

“I’ve been looking for so long and I’ve had so many missteps with it so the frustration of being online, being in queues for an hour, getting kicked off, orders canceled — just so many and frustrating. I said you know what? It’s worth it,” the woman said.

The PS5 was released more than a year ago but it’s still hard to find because of a computer chip shortage.

IN THIS ARTICLE
