“’Thank you’ is the best prayer that anyone could say. I say that one a lot. Thank you expresses extreme gratitude, humility, understanding.” – Alice Walker. Jimin is a living representation of this statement by one of America's greatest authors, who was also the first African-American woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1982. Jimin always shows his gratitude to those who support him and his group, both in words and in gestures. He has consistently expressed his gratitude to the people and institutions that helped him through his journey to get to where he stands currently. He understands the importance of support in any endeavor in life for anyone who may need it and does not take it lightly. It is one of his greatest attributes that makes him so lovable, and people naturally gravitate towards him.

