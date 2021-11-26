ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Tips from UPS: beat supply chain delays to win the holidays

By Christa Swanson
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KvVP_0d73ktYZ00

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The busiest time of year for post and package carriers is here and the UPS has some tips to help you get your gifts there on time.

Between now and Christmas Eve UPS expects to deliver millions of holiday packages. They have been hiring and adding to their capabilities since January to prepare for the ‘peak season’. Supply chain shortages may affect your chances of getting your holiday goodies to their destination in time, but the UPS has some ways you can win the holidays.

USPS: 5 tips to protect mail and packages from porch pirates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FqjG_0d73ktYZ00
  • Shop sooner than later . With the early sales most retailers are offering there are lots of opportunities to find a great deal while there are still items in stock. The sooner the better.
  • Pack and ship things ASAP . Once you purchase your gifts send them as soon as possible. This will help avoid delays caused by weather or other issues.
  • Have a backup plan . In case a store runs out of inventory it’s good to have an idea of something you can change to quickly instead. Things like gift cards, event tickets, or services are easy to give on a short timetable.
  • Know the deadlines . Shipping to friends and family in different areas can take varying amounts of time to deliver. Be sure to mark your calendar so you send your presents in time to reach their destination. Unless you want it to become a New Year’s gift.
  • Share these tips . Make sure everyone knows what to do so your loved ones can get the gifts they want on time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mxcz1_0d73ktYZ00

The UPS wants to be sure your presents get where they need to go. Since January 2020, UPS reports they have an on-time delivery rate of over 95%. They have added more automated facilities, created a new digitized hiring process, and increased their network to make deliveries faster.

Send gifts now! USPS expects over 850 million packages this season

These headlines are important to remember, and you can get the full list of shipping deadlines here.

  • 3-Day Select: Dec. 21
  • 2nd Day Air: Dec. 22
  • Next Day Air: Dec. 23

If you’re looking to bring some holiday joy, UPS is hiring more than 100,000 seasonal employees this year. They’re looking for package handlers, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers. UPS says a third of their workforce began in seasonal positions, and it can be the start of a career with them. You can apply at UPSJobs.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Charlotte business owner speaks about impact of inflation, supply chain issues as holiday shopping ramps up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Paper Skyscraper giftshop in south Charlotte is about to enter some of its busiest days, according to shop co-owner Bill Godwin. Godwin and his wife have run the East Blvd. business for years. He said Wednesday marked the shop’s 32nd year in business. The store features a wide variety of unique items including books, candles, and wall canvases.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ValleyCentral

Mission toy store restocking shelves after supply chain delays

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Christmas season is normally a time of joy and cheer, but for T&E Treasures, it’s been full of stress. Store owner Erica Saenz said her distributors weren’t able to ship to her as they were waiting on their own shipments. She was waiting on a bulk supply, but mainly Disney […]
MISSION, TX
WIBC.com

Holiday Shopping: IU Economist Says Buying Gift Cards Will Help Small Businesses Weather Supply Chain Hang Ups

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –– Shopping may look a little different this holiday season, but an economist predicts businesses will fare pretty well this year. The U.S. economy has been hampered of late with supply chain issues and higher inflation on certain products, which has forced many Americans to rethink this holiday shopping strategy. But John Talbott, Director for the Center of Education and Research in Retail at the IU Kelley School of Business, isn’t worried about businesses feeling adverse effects from it.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ups#Shop
wardsauto.com

Adaptation Key to Waking Up From Supply Chain Nightmare

The pandemic has caused massive disruption of global supply chains, affecting everything from toilet paper to cars – leaving many wondering when the crisis will end. The impact on the automotive industry likely will extend into late 2022, primarily due to the ongoing semiconductor (microchip) shortage. As many OEMs struggle to obtain the chips needed to get cars off the production line, consumers are left frustrated by the lack of cars on the lot.
KXII.com

Headstones in short supply with global supply chain delays

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Demand for headstones is outpacing supply for one Sherman monument company as supply chain delays and worker shortages are backlogging orders. “We haven’t had to turn customers away, but we have had to warn them about the leave times,” said Mary Wiser, office administrator and monument designer for Love Monument Co. “Six months, year or longer depending on what kind of granite they’re getting.”
SHERMAN, TX
Newsday

Empty shelves, shipment delays: Pharmacists feeling supply chain woes

Pharmacists across Long Island say they are dealing with longer waits for medical equipment and smaller inventory of common, over-the-counter drugs, mainly because of the supply chain crisis that has stalled the movement of goods across the globe. The supply chain backup is making it tougher to get some prescription...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Industry
beckershospitalreview.com

Supply Chain Tip of the Week: 3 building blocks of supply chain excellence

The past year’s challenges have shown the health care industry that there is always room for improvement within your supple chain strategies. Read the three following building blocks of supply chain excellence to improve your own:. Define your supply chain strategy. Some attributes include replenishment five days per week or...
ECONOMY
BBC

Black Friday: Tech retailers fear supply chain delays will hit stock

Technology retailers have warned that they may have insufficient stock to meet Black Friday demand due to delays in the supply chain. The IMRG, the UK's Online Retail Association, said the industry had seen delays to stock arriving. "The real pinch points are Asia," Andy Mulcahy, IMRG insights director, said.
RETAIL
gatech.edu

Supply Chain Crisis Persists as Holiday Season Approaches

Since the start of the pandemic, consumers and retailers have faced global shortages in nearly all categories of goods, from toilet paper to computer chips. While we are over 18 months removed from the onset of pandemic-induced irregularity, the effects on the supply chain have not worn off, causing logistical stress across the globe.
KYTV

Springfield workshop helps holiday food supply chain

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield company is helping provide some Thanksgiving staples to your dinner table. SWI Industrial Solutions is a workshop in Springfield employing hundreds of people with disabilities. The company is helping keep the supply chain going by packaging and delivering fried onions often used in green bean casserole.
cbslocal.com

Delivery Delays For Furniture: How Supply Chain Issues Are Causing Backups

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many will gather around their dining room tables next week, but what if yours is still stuck in California … or Vietnam? WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh went inside the HOM furniture warehouse in Coon Rapids to get a better understanding of how much power and control local companies still have.
COON RAPIDS, MN
FOXBusiness

Target, Walmart say holiday inventory is up despite supply chain disruptions

WMT WALMART, INC. 142.11 -1.07 -0.75%. Target announced that its inventory levels rose 20% compared with the same period last year. Meanwhile, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a video message to customers that the company's U.S. inventory during the third quarter was up 11.5%. Both figures offer a sign...
BUSINESS
Joy 107.1

Need tips on holiday spending?

Of course we all know the day after Thanksgiving is known as “Black Friday” which traditionally kicks off holiday season spending. Ya know, the truth is we have been bombarded with advertising already that ignites spending.  And that means despite supply chain shortfalls, there remains plenty of opportunity to build a financial mess for ourselves […]
HOUSING
Axios

Food banks struggle with supply chain delays, inflated grocery costs

Local food banks are struggling with the strain of backed-up supply chains, inflated grocery prices and increasing gas prices. Inflation is at a 30-year high, and the cost of the major grocery store food groups has risen more than 5% in the past year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy