Smith: Senators need a goalie to take the net and start winning

By Sean O'Leary
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOttawa Senators coach D.J. Smith lamented his club's lack of reliable goaltending following Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks. The bench boss viewed the game as a winnable contest and said the team needs one of their goalies to step up...

