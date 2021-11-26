ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

GALLERY: Drew Brees back in the Superdome for Saints vs Bills

By Brian Holland
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XR9S0_0d73k8b100

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees returns for his first Saints game since he retired…but this time as a commentator.

Brees is now a football analyst for NBC Sports, and the future Hall of Famer took some time to say hello to some old friends before the game.

Full gallery above via The Associated Press.

