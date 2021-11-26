ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions' mismanagement on defense leads to Bears game-winning field goal

fox40jackson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions’ defensive breakdowns and a bad penalty at the end of their game against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving may have cost the team a better chance at getting their first win of the season. On third down, with the Bears inching toward the goal line, the...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

IDL Da’Shawn Hand Could Provide Packers w/ Late Season Boost

With Brian Gutekunst at the helm, the Green Bay Packers certainly aren’t strangers when it comes to making in-season additions over the last few years. A few examples include Tyler Ervin, Tavon Austin, Jared Veldheer, Damon “Snacks” Harrison, and more recently, Rasul Douglas and Whitney Mercilus, among others. At this...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Bad News Keeps Piling Up For Vikings

The Vikings are yet again dealing with bad news when it comes to Covid-19. Patrick Peterson, who is vaccinated, has been placed on the Covid-19 list. He will need consecutive negative tests before being allowed to play against the Lions this weekend. Here’s Zim’s assessment of how realistic those negative tests are: “Not too many guys have passed those two negative tests, so you just have to let it play out and see where it goes.”
NFL
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Are Roasting Lions-Bears Game Promotion

As it is each and every year, the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday will feature an NFL matchup during the day. Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate family, friendships, and return thanks for all the freedoms we enjoy. It’s a day where there is no such thing as over-eating and diets be damned in favor of a feast of delicious foods. Watching an NFL football game on Thanksgiving day is as much a tradition as carving a turkey. The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions typically host games on Thanksgiving day and this year is no different. The Dallas Cowboys will host the Las Vegas Raiders in what should be an excellent matchup of potential playoff contenders. The other game — well, don’t expect a high-scoring affair.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears 'gathering the facts' on Justin Fields' rib injury ahead of Lions game

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields went down early in the third quarter of what became Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a rib injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (Kevin Patra) reported X-rays on Fields' ribs were negative, and Chicago head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Monday the team is "still gathering the facts" regarding the first-year pro's status for the Thanksgiving afternoon game at the winless Detroit Lions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields, Akiem Hicks Ruled Out for Lions Game

Fields, Hicks out vs. Lions, Robinson doubtful originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears defense will once again be missing one of its best players when they take on the Lions on Thanksgiving. The team announced that Akiem Hicks will not play due to an ankle injury that also kept him out of the Ravens game.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

QB Justin Fields’ status for the Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving is up in the air — and Andy Dalton says he will prepare as if he’s starting

For those Chicago Bears fans hanging on through this 3-7 season because they at least can watch rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ growth, Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens was like taking a helmet to the gut. Fields missed most of the second half at Soldier Field after suffering injured ribs, and his status is in question for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. ...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Bears beat Lions with last second field goal on Thanksgiving

DETROIT (AP) — Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the Chicago Bears a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday. The Bears (4-7) ended a five-game losing streak under embattled coach Matt Nagy, who was answering questions about his job status less than 48 hours before kickoff.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nfl Football#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Ap Photo
whtc.com

Lions still winless after falling on Thanksgiving Day on late field goal against Bears

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Chicago Bears kicked a 28 yard field goal as time expired to beat the Detroit Lions 16-14 at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Quarterback Jared Goff went 21 of 25 for 171 yards and two touchdowns in his return from an oblique strain. Detroit is now 0-10-and-1 this season and will host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, December 5.
NFL
chicagobears

Game Recap: Bears snap skid with win over Lions

﻿Cairo Santos﻿' 28-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Bears to a 16-14 win over the Lions Thursday in Detroit, snapping their five-game losing streak. The winning kick capped an impressive 18-play, 69-yard drive that burned the final 8:30 off the clock. ﻿Andy Dalton﻿, starting in place of the injured ﻿Justin Fields﻿, connected with ﻿Damiere Byrd﻿ for completions of 13 yards on third-and-5 from the Bears' 37 and seven yards on third-and-4 from the Lions' 11 to sustain the drive.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Banged-Up Bears Defense Loses Roquan Smith During Game vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears were already operating short-handed on their defense Thursday, but things got even worse during their game against the Detroit Lions, as linebacker Roquan Smith suffered a hamstring injury. Smith, who led the Bears with 110 total tackles on the season heading into the Thanksgiving game, left the...
NFL
FanSided

Detroit Lions fans would be very thankful for a win over the Bears

In an otherwise lost season, Detroit Lions fans would be very thankful for a win on Thursday. The Detroit Lions have played every year on Thanksgiving since 1934, save for a multi-year interruption for World War II. Once upon a time, they owned this holiday. But over the past decade-plus, the general notion that the Lions should be dismissed from the tradition they began has intensified.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Chicago Bears butchered coin toss before win over Lions

The football world wasn’t exactly excited for Thursday’s game that kicked off Thanksgiving in the NFL. The matchup featured the winless Lions against the struggling Bears. Perhaps nothing foreshadowed what was to come better than the opening coin toss. The Detroit Lions won the coin toss and deferred. That gave...
NFL
theScore

Lions' Goff to return for Thanksgiving game vs. Bears

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will return for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced. Lions head coach Dan Campbell previously hinted that Goff was likely to play after he missed Detroit's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns last weekend with an oblique injury. Goff, 27, was sidelined...
NFL
baltimorenews.net

4 things to watch in Bears-Lions game

The Bears (3-7) will look to snap a five-game losing streak Thursday when they visit the winless Lions (0-9-1) at Ford Field in Detroit. Here are four storylines to watch in the Thanksgiving game:. (1) How will the Bears offense perform with Andy Dalton making his first start in 10...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Lions vs Bears Game Thread

We have a Thanksgiving Day tripleheader today. Leading off the all day lineup we have the Chicago Bears visiting the Detroit Lions. There are no playoff berths at stake in today’s game. The 3-7 Chicago Bears are already all but eliminated from playoff contention, and they are the better of these two teams. The Bears come into this game losers of five straight games after getting off to a promising 3-2 start to the season. As has been the case nearly every year of this franchise’s existence, quarterback is a big problem. The rookie, Justin Fields, has been bad, even for a rookie, and the veteran, Andy Dalton, is more or less washed up. As a result, the Bears rank dead last in the NFL in passing yards, and they struggle mightily to score. The Bears have scored 20 points or less in 7 of their 10 games this season. It’s extremely difficult to win that way.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy