ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer: Rodgers happy Leicester in control of Europa League destiny

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was delighted his side have their Europa League fate back in their own hands after Thursday’s 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw put them top of the group and on the brink of qualification...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Lampard keeping tabs on Rodgers situation at Leicester

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is keeping an eye on the situation at Leicester with Brendan Rodgers heavily linked with the Manchester United job. The former Chelsea star is reportedly plotting his return to management and views Leicester as the ideal club to stage his Premier League comeback. Lampard, 43,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Leicester boss Rodgers quashes ‘not real’ Man Utd talk

London (AFP) – Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has dismissed speculation linking him with Manchester United as pressure mounts on Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rodgers is believed to be one of the leading contenders to replace Solskjaer if the under-fire Norwegian gets the sack. United travel to Watford on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers responds to Schmeichel, Fofana exit talk

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has addressed comments from Kasper Schmeichel and Wesley Fofana about ambitions beyond the club. Both players have talked up leaving Leicester this week. "Kasper has been such a great servant for the club. He's been absolutely first class. I've got no worries about Kasper's mentality...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers disappointed as Leicester supporters voice their frustration

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admitted he was disappointed after his side were booed by their own fans during Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea.Rodgers also dismissed a suggestion that speculation over his future, with the former Liverpool manager having recently been linked to Manchester United, played any part in the Foxes’ latest underwhelming performance.Some supporters voiced their displeasure as the players left the field 2-0 down at half-time at the King Power Stadium The final score left Rodgers’ side in the bottom half of the Premier League with just four wins from 12 games.Given that the visitors were top of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Rodgers
The Independent

Leicester not distracted by Brendan Rodgers links to Manchester United

Ayoze Perez has vowed Leicester’s stars are not distracted by speculation linking boss Brendan Rodgers to Manchester United.The Foxes host Legia Warsaw in their crucial Europa League clash on Thursday.Rodgers has been touted as a replacement for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford and has already spoken to the squad’s leadership group to ease any concerns they may have.And Perez has now insisted there are no distractions which will harm their performance on Thursday.The forward said: “We are not even thinking about that possibility (Rodgers leaving). What he has shown us, he is totally focused on where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rodgers pleased with Leicester goalscoring form facing Southampton

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is pleased with their goalscoring form. Rodgers believes his Leicester side are feeling the benefits of becoming a settled unit. The Foxes head to Southampton on Wednesday after victories over Legia Warsaw and Watford. Having scored seven goals in the space of three days against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Destiny#The Premier League#Reuters#Group C#Spartak Moscow
The Independent

Jamie Carragher hits back after Rio Ferdinand mocks playing career

Liverpool and Manchester United legends Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand have traded insults on social media in a heated disagreement over the goings on at Old Trafford.Following United’s win over Villarreal last week in interim manager Michael Carrick’s first game in charge, Carragher mocked Ferdinand’s famous rant about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.He posted: “Man Utd might not thank me, but get the contract out put it on the table & let him sign it, let him right whatever numbers he wants, let him sign the contract. Carrick’s at the wheel man!”Ferdinand then hit back after Carragher and Man Utd legend Roy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Brendan Rodgers Hails Ben Chilwell Ahead of Leicester City vs Chelsea

Brendan Rodgers has praised Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell ahead of Leicester City's clash against Thomas Tuchel's side on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League. Chilwell worked under Rodgers at Leicester but departed for the capital in the summer of 2020 as Chelsea splashed the cash on reinforcements. The 24-year-old was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Super League only way to control state-owned clubs, says Real Madrid pres

(Reuters) – Real Madrid President Florentino Perez defended the idea of a “European Super League” on Saturday, saying it was the only way to enforce tighter financial controls on teams as UEFA’s financial fair play (FFP) model plays into the hands of clubs backed by sovereign states. Twelve big European...
UEFA
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s history, managerial record and profile of new Manchester United manager

Manchester United have hired Ralf Rangnick as the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at least in the short term.The German joins initially as interim manager until the end of the season with a two-year consultancy deal to follow.He arrives for his first job in England after years of being linked with roles but rarely coaching or working outside of Germany until recently - so who is he and what are the Old Trafford club getting with him?What is his background?A very modest playing career was ended early so he could start coaching - he was in the Stuttgart set-up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea attacker Pulisic happy with goal in win at Leicester

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic was delighted to score in victory at Leicester City. Pulisic's strike was his first for his club since his return from an ankle injury and came shortly after he had been introduced as a substitute. "It is a massive strength, we've seen that the whole season,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League

Chelsea travel to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, as the Premier League resumes after the international break. Thomas Tuchel's side will aim to get back to winning ways having somehow dropped two points to Burnley last time out. That draw at Stamford Bridge, however, spelled the end of a seven-game winning streak in all competitions. The Blues' glorious start to the campaign leaves them sitting top of the Premier League table with a three-point cushion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy