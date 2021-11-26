Bloodies and Bagels returns after COVID-19 hiatus

Bloodies and Bagels returned Thanksgiving day with a new organizer .

The event, formerly hosted by the Aiken Land Conservancy , was organized by Mental Health America of Aiken County this year.

Last year's event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event was held outside at the Aiken County Historical Museum on Newberry Street.

Attendees were offered free bloody marys, bagels from Panera Bread, coffee and cider.

Glen Clark, who recently moved to Aiken, said this was the first time he has attended Bloodies and Bagels.

"It's a fun and different way to celebrate Thanksgiving," Clark said. "I'm here with family and it's a great reminder of how blessed we are to live in such a great area and have the ability to mix and mingle. It's a really nice event with a lot of cordial people who have obviously put a lot of work into making this not only fun, but a social community event."

David Freer, a California native who is visiting his sister Robin Gerard for Thanksgiving, said it was also his first time attending the event.

"It's interesting," Freer said. "It's great to have an event where everybody comes together for something simple – and it's a great setting. I would definitely come back."

Pam Fischbach, a member of the MHA of Aiken County board, said the event was a huge success.

"This is our first year that we've sponsored [the event] and I am happily surprised with the turnout," Fischbach said. "I'm glad everybody is spending their Thanksgiving morning with us."

MHA of Aiken County is a local organization, founded in 1967, that serves as a community resource promoting positive mental health .

The organization had an information table at the event, promoting its programs and taking donations. MHA's programs include Nurture Home, which helps homeless women who suffer from a mental illness, and Don't Duck, which teaches basic coping skills for mental health and aims to eliminate mental health stigma at a young age.