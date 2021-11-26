ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Bloodies and Bagels returns after COVID-19 hiatus

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qM1ZI_0d73ee3y00

Bloodies and Bagels returned Thanksgiving day with a new organizer .

The event, formerly hosted by the Aiken Land Conservancy , was organized by Mental Health America of Aiken County this year.

Last year's event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event was held outside at the Aiken County Historical Museum on Newberry Street.

Attendees were offered free bloody marys, bagels from Panera Bread, coffee and cider.

Glen Clark, who recently moved to Aiken, said this was the first time he has attended Bloodies and Bagels.

"It's a fun and different way to celebrate Thanksgiving," Clark said. "I'm here with family and it's a great reminder of how blessed we are to live in such a great area and have the ability to mix and mingle. It's a really nice event with a lot of cordial people who have obviously put a lot of work into making this not only fun, but a social community event."

David Freer, a California native who is visiting his sister Robin Gerard for Thanksgiving, said it was also his first time attending the event.

"It's interesting," Freer said. "It's great to have an event where everybody comes together for something simple – and it's a great setting. I would definitely come back."

Pam Fischbach, a member of the MHA of Aiken County board, said the event was a huge success.

"This is our first year that we've sponsored [the event] and I am happily surprised with the turnout," Fischbach said. "I'm glad everybody is spending their Thanksgiving morning with us."

MHA of Aiken County is a local organization, founded in 1967, that serves as a community resource promoting positive mental health .

The organization had an information table at the event, promoting its programs and taking donations. MHA's programs include Nurture Home, which helps homeless women who suffer from a mental illness, and Don't Duck, which teaches basic coping skills for mental health and aims to eliminate mental health stigma at a young age.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Student becomes fourth person to die in Michigan school shooting as suspect is identified, charged with murder

A 17-year-old student is the fourth victim to die in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan as murder charges were announced against the teenage suspect. The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged Wednesday with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

First U.S. case of omicron variant is found in California

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The CDC said in a statement that the California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 — three days before scientists in that country announced they'd detected the new variant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
State
California State
Aiken County, SC
Lifestyle
Aiken County, SC
Health
The Hill

Five revealing quotes from Supreme Court abortion case

A tense Supreme Court hearing Wednesday over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban suggested the conservative-majority court is willing to place new restrictions on abortion. Less clear is how far the court might go in unwinding the legal regime that emerged from Roe v. Wade, which bars states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Chris Cuomo calls his suspension from CNN 'embarrassing'

CNN host Chris Cuomo said Wednesday that he never meant to compromise any colleagues by advising his brother and that his suspension from the network was "embarrassing." He addressed his indefinite suspension on his SiriusXM show, "Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo." “Hey everybody. It’s Chris Cuomo. Let’s get...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Clark
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
3K+
Followers
250
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy