3 killed in shooting attack on city hall in northern Mexico

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Detectives say the suspect wanted in an apparent case of road rage that ended with a person unconscious is a professional boxer from Turlock. The original incident happened back on the night of Nov. 16. Turlock police say a person was left unconscious and with great bodily injuries after a road rage incident. Police released a photo of the suspect after the incident, but investigators have since learned that the wanted man is none other than 31-year-old Turlock resident Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp. Sharp is a professional boxer, police say. His most recent professional fight, according to BoxRec.com, was a loss on Jan. 30, 2021 to Atif Oberlton at the Shrine Exposition Center, Los Angeles. He has a career record of 4-3. Turlock police say Sharp’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he is known to frequent the Modesto, Turlock and Merced areas. Anyone who sees Sharp is urged to not approach him and instead call authorities.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO