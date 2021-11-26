ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 killed in shooting attack on city hall in northern Mexico

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Unidentified assailants have opened fire outside a city hall in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora,...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Prominent Afghan doctor kidnapped, killed in northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The family of a prominent Afghan doctor says he was kidnapped and killed in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif. The doctor’s son said on Saturday that Mohamed Nader Alemi was abducted two months ago by kidnappers demanding a ransom. The son says that even after the family paid $350,000, the kidnappers killed the doctor and dumped his body in the street. Crime swelled in Afghanistan under the previous, U.S.-backed government, including frequent kidnappings for ransom. The abductions have continued since the Taliban seized power in August. A Taliban spokesman says eight people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the doctor and two other people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
12news.com

14 clandestine graves found in northern Mexico

SONORA, Mexico — Mexican authorities say they have found 14 clandestine graves in the northern border state of Sonora. State prosecutors say the burial pits contained bones, some burned bones and decomposing bodies. Investigators said Wednesday they cannot yet determine the number of bodies, but it is rare for drug...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Northern Mexico#Gulf Of California#Police#Ap#Marines#National Guard
erienewsnow.com

Autopsy Completed on Woman Killed in Drive-by Shooting in City of Erie

An autopsy has been completed on the victim of a fatal shooting in the City of Erie Wednesday night. A 33-year-old Erie woman died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook. He ruled her death as a homicide. The woman's name is being...
ERIE, PA
Joy 107.1

17-year-old killed in shooting, city’s 178 homicide

  According to NBC4i, a 17-year-old is dead after being shot in the 7000 block of Norworth Road Wednesday evening. When police arrived, they found Jakwan Radford, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds. Radford died at 5:55 p.m. at Mount Carmel East Hospital. According to detectives, Radford told them he was shot from a vehicle. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Police say 1 killed, another wounded in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Officers responding to reports of a shooting in northeast Kansas City, Kansas, found one person critically wounded and later found another person dead from gunshot wounds, police there said. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, and officers called to the scene found a wounded...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
Kansas City Star

One killed, one injured in Kansas City, Kansas shooting Wednesday evening

One person was killed and another was seriously wounded following a shooting Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police. Police were dispatched at 7:18 p.m. to the 1600 block of Walker Avenue after reports were received of a shooting there, Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman for Kansas City, Kansas police, said in a statement. Officers found shooting victims from two locations apparently stemming from the same incident.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kion546.com

3 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Michigan high school, undersheriff says

A 15-year-old boy is in custody after three students died and eight were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, authorities said. The Oxford High School students killed were Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.
MICHIGAN STATE
sdpb.org

Two killed, two injured in separate Rapid City shootings

Two people are dead and two are injured after shootings that occurred less than 12 hours apart in Rapid City. The shootings appear to be unrelated, according to the Rapid City Police Department. The names of the victims will be released once their families are notified. Police have not arrested...
RAPID CITY, SD
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREX

For cop who shot Daunte Wright, will ‘wrong gun’ plea work?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When a suburban Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright in April, her reaction on body-camera video seemed to instantly establish the key facts of the case: “I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun,” Kim Potter said. “I’m going to go to prison.” But legal experts say a conviction for Potter, who says she […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Rival gang shootout that left one dead caught in shocking CCTV footage

Shocking CCTV shows the moment two rival gangs had a fierce gun battle in broad daylight which left a 22-year-old man dead. Naasir Francis was shot 13 times following a disorder between rival groups in Lozells, Birmingham, on August 26 last year. Paramedics rushed him to hospital with gunshot wounds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Professional Boxer Identified As Suspect Wanted For Turlock Road Rage That Left Person Unconscious

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Detectives say the suspect wanted in an apparent case of road rage that ended with a person unconscious is a professional boxer from Turlock. The original incident happened back on the night of Nov. 16. Turlock police say a person was left unconscious and with great bodily injuries after a road rage incident. Police released a photo of the suspect after the incident, but investigators have since learned that the wanted man is none other than 31-year-old Turlock resident Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp. Sharp is a professional boxer, police say. His most recent professional fight, according to BoxRec.com, was a loss on Jan. 30, 2021 to Atif Oberlton at the Shrine Exposition Center, Los Angeles. He has a career record of 4-3. Turlock police say Sharp’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he is known to frequent the Modesto, Turlock and Merced areas. Anyone who sees Sharp is urged to not approach him and instead call authorities.
TURLOCK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy