Walker scores 26 to lift UAB past New Mexico 86-73

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
Plenty of rumors and speculation around the Notre Dame program and both their 2022 and 2023 commitments. And today the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship to one of Notre Dame’s top commitments, 2023 defensive end/edge Keon Keeley from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep. 247Sports Notre Dame recruiting analyst Tom Loy confirmed...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — KJ Jenkins had 20 points as New Mexico easily beat Western New Mexico 88-63 on Monday night. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19 points for New Mexico (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jay Allen-Tovar added 14 points and three blocks. Gethro Muscadin had 10 points.
NEW YORK — Zion Styles had 19 points as Maryland Eastern Shore narrowly defeated Fordham 75-73 in double overtime on Friday night. Styles hit 13 of 15 free throws. Dom London had 18 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (2-2). Da'Shawn Phillip added 11 points. Darius Quisenberry had 25 points for...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama women's basketball team put together a bounce-back performance in the game against Southern Miss Wednesday, defeating the nonconference foe in Coleman Coliseum, 86-54. The Crimson Tide improved to 2-1 in 2021-22, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 2-1. For the second time this season, at least four players scored in double figures, as Brittany Davis led the charge on 23 points. Davis tacked on 11 rebounds, which marked the second double-double of her career. Jada Rice (16), JaMya Mingo-Young (12) and Hannah Barber (11) rounded out the Crimson Tide's top scorers.
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 28 points and was named Tournament MVP as Oakland defeated Delaware 81-73 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday night. Cain hit 10 of 12 shots. He added nine rebounds and three steals. Jalen Moore had 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 22 points as Ball State edged past UMass 89-86 on Sunday at the Jersey MIke's Classic. Luke Bumbalough had 14 points for Ball State (2-3). Jalen Windham added 13 points. Mickey Pearson Jr. had 12 points. Trent Buttrick had 19 points for...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A.J. Walker had 22 points to earn MVP honors as Air Force defeated Bethune-Cookman 73-65 on Sunday to win the Sunshine Slam bracket 1. Joseph Octave had 14 points and six rebounds for Air Force (4-1), which won its fourth straight game. Jake Heidbreder added 13 points. Ethan Taylor had 13 points.
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — John Knight III had 19 points and seven rebounds as Southern Utah topped Bowling Green 87-73 on Wednesday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Tevian Jones had 16 points for Southern Utah (3-3). Maizen Fausett added 14 points and nine rebounds. Marquis Moore had 10 points.
Las Vegas Invitational: New Mexico Opens Against UAB. New Mexico gets UAB in Thanksgiving opener at the Las Vegas Invitational. Lobos find themselves in a tough round one in the Las Vegas Invitational. WHO: New Mexico Lobos (4-1, 0-0 MWC) vs. UAB Blazers (4-1, 0-0 CUSA) WHEN: Thursday, November 25th...
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — DeMarr Langford scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Boston College snapped a three-game skid with a 73-60 defeat of Columbia on Friday. Jaeden Zachary added 14 points, Makai Ashton-Langford 11 and Brevin Galloway nine for the Eagles (4-3). Outside of two ties in...
New Mexico played Thursday night, losing 86-73 to Alabama-Birmingham in the opening game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. The Lobos were outscored 18-5 in the final five minutes. Jamal Mashburn led three Lobos in double figures with 26 points while Jevonte Johnson had 13 and Jaelen House 12.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 19 points and six rebounds as Liberty got past Maryland Eastern Shore 73-61 on Saturday. Keegan McDowell had 16 points for Liberty (3-3). Shiloh Robinson added 13 points and seven rebounds. Dom London had 16 points for the Hawks (2-4). Donchevell Nugent added...
The defending Class 2 champion at 132 pounds, Woodcock put on a dominant display at the Missouri state tournament last March. He did not yield a point during his three victories, including a 16-0 tech fall in the title match. As a freshman, he placed third at 120 pounds and has compiled an 86-5 career record. He headlines a powerful St. Clair team that includes juniors Cameron Simcox, (second place at 145 pounds) and Ryan Meek (third at 106).
NEW YORK (AP) — CJ Fulton had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists as Lafayette routed Columbia 73-50 on Monday night. Tyrone Perry had 14 points and six rebounds for Lafayette (2-4). Leo O'Boyle added 11 points. Kyle Jenkins had 10 points. Josh Odunowo had 11 points for the...
