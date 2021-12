Iris recognition specialist IrisGuard has released a new generation of its iris cameras for integrating biometrics with ATMs and kiosks whether indoors or outside. The EyeTrust II scans both irises in quick succession and conducts matching in under three seconds with 100 percent proof-of-life based solely on the iris, according to the company. No other ID token is needed for a transaction. It can be used for biometrics registration as well as recognition, it simply connects with different software for the two purposes, plugging in via IrisGuard’s third-generation optical platform. This makes it compatible with Windows 10.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO