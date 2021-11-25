Rhamondre Stevenson (knee, limited) added to Thursday's injury report

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that wide receiver Kadarius Toney (quad) is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Jordan Raanan on Twitter) Toney has been unable to practice this week due to a quad injury and could miss Sunday's game against the Eagles. The 22-year-old initially injured his quad in the Week 11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Teammate WR Sterling Shepard did not practice and is unlikely to play either. If both Shepard and Toney are inactive, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton will be QB Daniel Jones' top wide receivers in Week 12.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO