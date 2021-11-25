Rhamondre Stevenson (knee, limited) added to Thursday's injury report

Figuring out what to do with New England Patriots running backs is always a challenging endeavor. In previous weeks, it was simple with one or two backs injured. With all four backs free from injury tonight, can fantasy football managers trust Damien Harris or Rhamondre Stevenson?. Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (oblique) is doubtful to play in Week 11's contest against the Cleveland Browns. Goff's doubtful designation matches previous reports stating Tim Boyle is on track to start in Week 11's matchup against numberFire's 20th ranked pass defense. Expect the Lions to utilize a run-heavy game plan after Detroit handed it off 37 times in Week 10's overtime tie.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (concussion) is not listed on Week 11's injury report against the New Orleans Saints. Goedert is expected to play in Sunday's showdown against the Saints after Philadelphia's tight end returned to practice on Thursday. In a middling matchup against a Saints' defense rated 15th in pass defense per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Goedert to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,700.
Minnesota received a scare on Wednesday. The Vikings had four players out from practice with non-injury-related circumstances. Two of those players were confirmed to have had false positive COVID-19 tests. All those players were back in practice Thursday. Overall, Minnesota’s Thursday injury report is a sign that the team is...
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (thigh) is not included on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Green is not listed on the injury report for Sunday and is available to face the Raptors. Our models expect him to play 31.6 minutes against Toronto. Juan Toscano-Anderson could return to the bench with Green back in action on Sunday.
Lamar Jackson is still sick. And it's left his status for Sunday's game against the Bears in question. One day after being a full participant in practice, the Ravens quarterback was put back on the injury report and listed as questionable with an illness. Jackson said Friday that he had been dealing with cold symptoms. They continued Saturday, as NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported that Jackson wasn't feeling well at the team's morning walk-through due to the sickness, which is not COVID related.
Steelers tight end Eric Ebron injured his knee against the Chargers on Sunday and didn’t return. He ended up playing 32 of 69 offensive snaps. Ebron is expected to miss “extended time” with his injury as he braces for potential knee surgery, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Ebron is seeking...
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was not included on the final injury report for Week 12's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite dealing with a knee injury, Elliott practiced in full on Tuesday and Wednesday and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with Las Vegas. Our models expect Elliot to handle 16.2 carries and 3.3 receptions against the Raiders.
ESPN's Ed Werder reports the Cowboys are considering giving RB Ezekiel Elliott some time off to heal from the knee injury he's been managing. (Ed Werder on Twitter) Werder adds that Dallas is considering holding him out of next Thursday's game against New Orleans. However, IR isn't a consideration at this time. It sounds as if Zeke might miss a game or two, but that's it. Tony Pollard would be a plug-and-play RB1 for any games that Elliott misses.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo's status is unknown after Miami's center played on Thursday night with a recent left knee bruise. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time at the five if Adebayo is ruled out against a Washington team allowing a 103.8 defensive rating.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Markkanen has been out for a while after contracting COVID-19 and subsequently trying to get back into game shape. He was able to practice this weekend, and as a result, he does not carry an injury designation heading into Monday's game. Look for Markkanen to potentially replace Dean Wade in the starting five.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Curry missed Friday's game due to a hip ailment, but he's not listed on the team's initial injury report for Sunday's tilt. It's safe to assume the best shooter in the game will be ready to return to the court against Fred VanVleet and the Raptors. Gary Payton II would revert to a bench role.
Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that wide receiver Kadarius Toney (quad) is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Jordan Raanan on Twitter) Toney has been unable to practice this week due to a quad injury and could miss Sunday's game against the Eagles. The 22-year-old initially injured his quad in the Week 11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Teammate WR Sterling Shepard did not practice and is unlikely to play either. If both Shepard and Toney are inactive, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton will be QB Daniel Jones' top wide receivers in Week 12.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Patriots RB Damien Harris (neck) is expected to play in Week 12. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Harris' neck injury flared up mid-week but he did not miss any practice time. He was limited all week. If active, Harris is expected to draw his usual workload, which could increase if Rhamondre Stevenson sits facing a Titans defense yielding the sixth-fewest FPPG to running backs.
After practicing in a limited fashion over the last several days, it seems Seattle will have Alex Collins in the lineup for Monday night's game against the Washington Football Team. Running behind an offensive line that will be without G Damien Lewis (elbow), Collins is best thought of as a flex consideration working in tandem with teammate DeeJay Dallas.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel/knee) is not listed on Week 12's injury report against the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson will play in Sunday's contest in Jacksonville after limited practice sessions with heel and knee injuries. In a matchup against numberFire's 21st ranked rush defense, our models project Robinson to score 13.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,600.
Packers running back Aaron Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams. He was limited in practice for the entirety of this week. (Nick Cothrel on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Packers likely won't rush Jones back too soon since they'd like to save him for the...
The Chargers added quarterback Justin Herbert to the practice report Thursday. He has an oblique injury but had a full practice. Herbert has been on the injury report only one other time this season. He had a hand injury in Week 9, which limited him in the Wednesday practice that week before full practices the other two sessions.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (back) is not listed on Week 12's injury report against the Indianapolis Colts. Evans will be available in Week 12 after Tampa Bay's star receiver participated in a full practice on Friday. In a good matchup against numberFire's 29th ranked pass defense, Evans' FanDuel salary stands at $7,500.
