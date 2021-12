Andretti and Burdon will campaign the #36 Gallant Ligier JS P320 in all LMP3 rounds, Burdon having impressed the team in his initial run at Petit Le Mans this year. This line-up will be bolstered next January for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, where they will be joined by 2014 Indy Lights champion and former IndyCar driver Gabby Chaves, and rising Road To Indy star Rasmus Lindh who raced for LMP3 rival Performance Tech Motorsports in IMSA this past season and took pole in the 2021 12 Hours of Sebring.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO