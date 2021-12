After a Black Friday that saw in-store foot traffic decline 28 percent versus 2019 levels and online shopping dip slightly from $9 billion to $8.9 billion, the jury is still out on whether Cyber Monday will live up to its 2020 counterpart, according to a report from Adobe. While last year saw a Cyber Monday record of $10.8 billion in online purchasing, Adobe said this year’s sales total could fall anywhere between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion. Similarly, Salesforce projects Cyber Monday spend in the U.S. to remain flat in 2021. Either way, the day will still be the largest shopping...

