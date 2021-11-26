ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Luke Doncic Reveals 'Special' Motivation Why He Returned Against Clippers

By Farbod Esnaashari
AllClippers
AllClippers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2rts_0d73YDZ300

Luka Doncic has no love lost towards the Clippers. It makes sense that Luka would return from injury to face his playoff rival, but that wasn't the only reason why he returned.

Doncic revealed after defeating the LA Clippers that his father was actually in attendance at the game.

"It’s always special," Doncic said. I wanted to play this game really badly. That’s why I got to say that the medical staff did a great job, everyone helped me, every day. We made it happen."

The young superstar only missed three games due to his ankle injury, but he clearly had the extra motivation to return to this specific game against the Clippers - he wanted to play in front of his father at all costs.

"Mentally I was happy to be back," Doncic said. "I miss basketball, it’s only been three days. Like I said this morning we will do everything possible to play the game. I felt great after I woke up from my nap and I was just ready to go."

While it was fortunate for Doncic and Mavs fans that he returned, it was unfortunate for the Clippers - who ultimately lost the matchup.

The Clippers have a very special relationship in Luka Doncic's young career. Doncic has only played in the NBA for four seasons, and his only two playoff appearances have been against LA. They've been his gatekeeper and ultimately kept him from advancing past the first round for two seasons in a row. Hopefully, this may be the year they finally don't face each other in the first round again.

Marcus Morris on the Dallas Mavericks: 'We Beat Them All The Time'

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Clippers#The La Clippers#Mavs#La#The Dallas Mavericks
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen On His Relationship With Dennis Rodman: “I Still Hang With Dennis. I Still Enjoy Dennis Today… As Much As I Did As A Teammate.”

While Scottie Pippen's relationship with Michael Jordan is coming to the light now, one relationship we don't know much about is Pippen and Dennis Rodman. Given their positions in the Chicago Bulls, their dynamic didn't get a lot of attention and spotlight, especially during 'The Last Dance' docuseries. Obviously, winning...
NBA
The Spun

Report: A Potential Suitor Has Emerged For John Wall

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to play this season and doesn’t have any plans to either. With a trade serving as the most likely next step, there’s at least one potential suitor for him. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat would “consider”...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Coby White trades the Bulls could make to become a title contender

The Chicago Bulls have had a phenomenal start to the 2021-22 season following their big offseason. They are 14-8 on the year and are second in the Eastern Conference. The additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been vital to their early-season success. They have paired these players with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, creating a solid roster.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Former Bulls Center Bill Wennington Comments On Scottie Pippen-Michael Jordan Drama: "I Didn't See It Back Then... He Did A Great Job Of Hiding It..."

The Chicago Bulls had an extremely successful dynasty during the 1990s, powered by star duo Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. They won 6 championships together, and there's no doubt that the on-court partnership was a success. Despite their achievements on the court, Scottie Pippen has blasted Michael Jordan multiple times...
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
807
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy