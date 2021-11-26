2. Have a holly jolly minimalist boho Christmas.

The ladies at the De Queen Branch Library hope you have a Holly Jolly Christmas and remember the reason for the season. Beginning Dec. 1 through Dec. 15, area children can come in, receive a paper and envelope, write their letter to Santa, drop it in our special mailbox and raise the flag. There is a trick to this so read carefully; your child’s name and address needs to be on the envelope in order to receive a reply from the North Pole (wink).

DE QUEEN, AR ・ 8 DAYS AGO