2. Have a holly jolly minimalist boho Christmas.

It’s just 24 days ‘til Christmas, folks – thankfully, the Glenrock Chamber of Commerce has you covered, as the annual holiday Holly Jolly Fest begins Saturday, Dec. 4. Christmas festivities start at 10 a.m. with the Shop Hop at Herder Feed (545 E Birch) and Glenrock Motorsports (60 Shawnie Lane), and the businesses are hosting other vendors, too, so grab your hot chocolate or coffee at Sips (212 W Birch), and don't forget they have special drinks on the menu, too – and then head on over to check out the goodies for sale. Many other local shops will be having specials for the day, including the Glenrock Holiday Shoppe (212 S. 3rd), so don’t forget to add them to your to-do list!
