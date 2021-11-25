ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New maps spark debate over majority-minority districts

By DAVID EGGERT, NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Adam Hollier is a lieutenant in the Army Reserves, a paratrooper, Detroit native, a Democrat and a Black man. He is also a state senator who represents a majority-Black district that stretches...

NBC News

Aggressive gerrymandering may make elections far less competitive, experts say

As states across the country draft and enact political boundaries for the next decade, experts say Americans can expect far fewer close, competitive contests. "Competition is one of the big victims of this round of redistricting," said Michael Li, a redistricting expert at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, a nonpartisan law and policy organization.
The Center Square

Georgia unveils new congressional district map

(The Center Square) – The Georgia General Assembly is poised to vote this week on a new congressional legislative district map. The Senate and House redistricting and reapportionment committees reviewed the proposal for the state's 14 congressional districts Wednesday. Analysts said the new map, released Wednesday morning, could increase the state's Republican delegation, boosting the party's advantage.
The Conversation U.S.

Independent commissions can ditch partisanship and make redistricting fairer to voters

States across the U.S. are drawing new electoral districts for the next decade in a process called redistricting. In some states, districts are drawn by the state legislature; in others, by an independent redistricting commission. By federal law, congressional districts must be of equal population and must protect minority representation under the Voting Rights Act by guaranteeing that minority voters have an equal opportunity to elect their preferred candidates. In many states, elections must also be “fair” to political parties or candidates as dictated by explicit provisions on partisan fairness, or implicitly under “free and equal” clauses in state law. We...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Virginia House control in balance as vote recount begins

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — One of the two outstanding vote recounts that will settle whether Virginia Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the House of Delegates is set to get underway Thursday in Virginia Beach. Elections officials and representatives from both parties are expected to take part in the...
New district maps expected to face legal challenges

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the new congressional maps for the state into law Oct. 25. The maps were drawn by the Republican lawmakers with State Sen. Joan Huffman (Houston) leading the process. The maps were met with widespread criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who claimed that the maps were gerrymandered...
Houston highway project sparks debate over racial equity

HOUSTON (AP) — A $9 billion highway widening project being proposed in the Houston area could become an important test of the Biden administration’s commitment to addressing what it has said is a history of racial inequity with infrastructure projects in the U.S. The project’s critics, including community groups and...
Antelope Valley Press

Kern OKs new map for district boundaries

BAKERSFIELD — Kern County Supervisors, on Tuesday, approved a new map of supervisorial district boundaries that closely resembles the current lines, while adjusting for population changes from the 2020 Census. The Board approved what was known as Draft Map A3 on a 4-1 vote, with Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez...
New District Map 11.22.2021

More than one hundred people weighed in on their choice for a new map for county supervisors at a hearing Friday in San Luis. The board considered more than forty options, but ultimately, narrowed it to only two. One was developed from the San Luis Obispo chamber of commerce. It’s...
Ballotpedia News

Massachusetts enacts new congressional district maps

Massachusetts enacted new congressional districts on Nov. 22 when Gov. Charlie Baker (R) signed a proposal approved by the legislature into law. Massachusetts was apportioned nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 census, no change from after the 2010 census. The map will take effect for the state’s 2022 congressional elections.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Read: Why Gov. Baker is not running for a third term

BOSTON — Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito announced Wednesday morning that the pair will not seek re-election in 2022. They released a statement talking about their decision:. To Our Friends & Colleagues – After several months of discussion with our families, we have decided not to seek...
CBS Boston

4 Democrats, One Republican Have Announced Candidacy For Massachusetts Governor In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a big moment in Massachusetts politics with Governor Baker deciding not to seek re-election. Four democrats and one republican have already announced their candidacy for the corner office. “I would have welcomed a debate with Governor Baker,” said former State Senator Benjamin Downing. He’s already been trying to start a debate for the past few months and the democrats are sharing similar issues. State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz has already launched her campaign, along with Harvard professor Danielle Allen, Orlando Silva of Shrewsbury and republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative with the support of...
Wisconsin Examiner

After heated debate, Senate passes GOP voting maps

The Wisconsin Senate passed new voting maps for legislative and Congressional districts drawn by the Legislature’s Republican majority Monday on a straight party-line vote. Gov. Tony Evers has already announced his intention to veto the Legislature’s maps. The Senate rejected a map drawn by Democrats, which Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) mocked, saying the […] The post After heated debate, Senate passes GOP voting maps appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
