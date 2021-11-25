New maps spark debate over majority-minority districts

States across the U.S. are drawing new electoral districts for the next decade in a process called redistricting. In some states, districts are drawn by the state legislature; in others, by an independent redistricting commission. By federal law, congressional districts must be of equal population and must protect minority representation under the Voting Rights Act by guaranteeing that minority voters have an equal opportunity to elect their preferred candidates. In many states, elections must also be “fair” to political parties or candidates as dictated by explicit provisions on partisan fairness, or implicitly under “free and equal” clauses in state law. We...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO