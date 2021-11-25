Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

Pope Francis on Thursday urged unity as Europe faces an influx of refugees and migrants, speaking on the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a major destination for people fleeing war and poverty. "We need to welcome and integrate one another and to walk together as brothers and sisters, all of us," said the pontiff, 84, at the start of a five-day trip that takes him to Greece from Saturday. The pope was set to underscore his message by taking 50 migrants now in Cyprus to Italy, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said, although the Vatican has yet to confirm the initiative. Francis -- on his 35th international trip since becoming pope in 2013 -- is the second Catholic pontiff to visit Cyprus after Benedict XVI went in 2010.

EUROPE ・ 5 HOURS AGO