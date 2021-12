NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The good news is that COVID vaccines are now available for children ages 5 and up. The bad news is that COVID cases in children have risen by 32% from just two weeks ago. It seems contradictory — pediatric coronavirus cases spiking just as the country rushes to vaccinate children ahead of the winter holiday and the cold and flu season. Watch Our Special Presentation ‘COVID-19 Vaccines: Our Children, Our Future’ — One reason is that as COVID continues to spread, a smaller proportion of the childhood population has been vaccinated, compared to adults. Dr. Rebekah Diamond, associate professor of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO