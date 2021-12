One of the highlights of the Disney+ Day presentation was the behind-the-scenes look at Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Star Wars series features the returns of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as the wise titular Jedi Master and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, respectively. The duo starred together in 2002's Attack of the Clones and 2005's Revenge of the Sith, with Obi-Wan Kenobi picking up sometime after the events of the latter film. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed how McGregor and Christensen's reunion turned into an emotional moment, and how they were excited to step back into their iconic roles once again.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO