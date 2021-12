I’m so grateful for my neighbors who brought me huge boxes of cooked foods last year pre-surgery and others who helped out the rest of 2020. All of the staff at the hospital, my surgeon and the drive-thru COVID testing places were excellent as well. This year, extremely thankful for my pal Vivian Pesic who took me to see my terminal sister Susan Antonovich in the OC and also my neighbor Mary Jo on another day as I was a basket case, all happened so quickly. So many good people in this community, thankful for all.

FESTIVAL ・ 2 DAYS AGO