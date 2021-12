On a regular basis this newspaper gets accused of bias. It’s nothing new and in the polarized world we currently live in, it happens on a much more regular basis. The interesting thing is, the Sidney Herald receives complaints of bias from both sides of the political spectrum, and quite frankly that amuses me and at the same time gives me a sense of satisfaction that we are not as biased as either side would like to believe.

SIDNEY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO