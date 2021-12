I worry about the fragility of our young democracy. Many have very largely fallen for the “big lie” that Donald Trump espouses — that the 2020 election was “stolen.” The Founders’ biggest concern was that the people would not be educated adequately to know how to preserve the republic they had gifted us. Today’s condition proves that their concern was well-founded. We have an under-educated population whose emotions and prejudices have been stirred for years by Trump and his lieutenants. At 72 years of age, I have been alive for more than a quarter of the time that our republic has existed. That should tell you just how young a nation we are. This is an experiment. And experiments, if not properly attended, often fail. We must get our education system under control and begin to teach our children why they should love this republic so they will strive to keep it. I want my children and grandchildren to live in freedom and democracy. Please do not think that fascism cannot become a reality here. It can. We are not immune from the human condition.

ELECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO