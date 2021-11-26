Letter: Democrats are inclusive when and where they choose to be

Earlier this month, Democrats lost unified control of Virginia state government to Glenn Youngkin, a mild-mannered, sweater vest-wearing Republican who loves to talk about schools. Leading up to the election, education was consistently ranked as one of the most important issues to Virginia voters. The Youngkin campaign addressed education by constantly denouncing critical race theory, which some, including Terry McAuliffe, called a “racist dog whistle.” Critical race theory, though, is not being taught in Virginia. Or in any other public school. And in other policy areas related to education and children, McAuliffe and his fellow Democrats have specific plans and superior records.

