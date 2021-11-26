ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach police officers fed Thanksgiving meals

By Maria DeBone
 6 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department received free meals on Thanksgiving from the Myrtle Beach Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association.

“I’m thankful for the Citizen’s Police Academy for coming in, bringing in all this food for us and so I didn’t get to eat at home so I came in and had dinner,” said Nick Heard, an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

This is the eighth year the association has made dinner on Thanksgiving and Christmas for those working.

“Because they don’t get to spend time with their own families on this day, and a lot of them, the young faces, don’t have family in the area so we want them to enjoy this day,” said Barbara Prescop, president of the Myrtle Beach Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association.

Murrells Inlet church’s Thanksgiving tradition continues with biggest year ever

Members of the alumni association made food and brought in food from local restaurants.

“We’re very appreciative,” Alyssa Savage with MBPD said. “It’s awesome to have a family here to come and celebrate with so to have them come and do this for us is amazing.”

The alumni association also left an empty plate setting for fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

