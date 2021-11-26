Kevin Durant: ‘I am not a role model’

Kevin Durant is second in the NBA in scoring with 28.6 points per game and 11th in field goal percentage (56.7 percent). Durant’s streak of 20-point games to start the season ended at 14 this week, the fourth-longest stretch in team history behind two Vince Carter seasons and Durant’s 17-straight from last season. Durant leads the NBA with seven 30-point games this season. On Wednesday night, Durant passed Nets coach Steve Nash on the all-time 3-pointers made list and is now 26th with 1,687. Durant is 26th in NBA history with 23,340 points, 28 behind Allen Iverson. His career scoring average of 27.04 is fourth in NBA history and first among active players.
